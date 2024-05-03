Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola slammed her costar Angelina Pivarnick for playing the victim amid their heated feud.

“I’m constantly trying to get off the merry go round still … It’s never ending with you,” Sammi, 37, directly responded to Angelina via X on Thursday, May 2. “Constantly the victim no matter what situation.”

The drama started an hour earlier when Angelina, 37, replied to a tweet from a fan calling Sammi a “bully” and a “mean girl” for a TikTok she made with Alexis Bawden. Alexis, 27, is the wife of a New York Jets player whose DMs Angelina slid into during a previous episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I am tired of being told I am the issue. I didn’t do a TikTok. She claims since she didn’t post it, she isn’t in the wrong, lol,” Angelina tweeted back in response. “Even her man told her not to fo it but she didn’t listen lollllllll. This is why I am the way I am. There’s a lot more u guys don’t see.”

In a follow up tweet, Sammi admitted she regretted making the TikTok “because it gave a certain someone a reason to forget the way they’ve treated me for months prior.”

The drama was featured during the April 25 episode of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where Angelina was livid when she found out that Sammi teamed up with Alexis to make a TikTok. The video clip showed Sammi and Alexis mouthing along to an old audio clip taken from a fight between the MTV personality and her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, which featured her screaming, “Are you friends with her?!”

During the episode, Angelina called her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella, over after spotting the footage online and got even more pissed when she noticed Alexis was intentionally calling her the wrong name in the caption. “Angela, I’m friends with her,” it read.

“This is the snarky bitch she is,” the Staten Island native told her fiancé. “It’s like, ‘sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet?’ No, you’re not. You’re the f–king meanest bitch. F–king bitch. That’s how I feel. F–k you.”

Angelina ignited drama with Alexis earlier in the season when the Jersey Shore crew went to a game and she messaged several players from the team, including Alexis’ husband. At the time, she and her fiancé were going through a rough patch.

Meanwhile, tensions with Angelina and Sammi have been brewing all season. Angelina previously teased the drama with her costar in an exclusive interview with In Touch, telling fans to look out for an explosive confrontation on the season’s reunion special.

“Just put it this way – who would you least expect me to fight with is who I’m fighting with this season,” Angelina told In Touch in December 2023. “But multiple times. And I’m like, ‘Where are you getting this from?’ And there’s no alibi. So if that’s not the case, then it’s bulls–t to me. That’s going to be huge on the reunion.”