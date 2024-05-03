Britney Spears Kids: She Has 2 Sons With Kevin Federline

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears wrote, “Being a mom was my dream come true.” However, the pop star has long had a complicated relationship with her two sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Britney’s kids are all grown up now, but has their connection with their mom improved over time?

Who Are Britney Spears’ Sons With Kevin Federline?

Britney and Kevin, who tied the knot in September 2004, first welcomed son Sean Preston Federline on September 14, 2005. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the Princess of Pop wrote on her website at the time. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank you for all your love and well wishes!”

The former couple then welcomed son Jayden James Federline almost exactly a year later on September 12, 2006. “Everything is great,” the “Toxic” singer told Access Hollywood after her second child’s birth. However, her divorce from Kevin began just weeks later.

Did Britney Spears Get Custody of Her Sons?

Britney filed for divorce from Kevin in November 2006, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for physical and legal custody of their sons. However, Kevin filed a response asking that he get custody. The divorce was finalized in July 2007, with Kevin receiving sole physical and legal custody of their sons, according to multiple reports. Britney was placed under a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, until November 2021.

Where Does Britney Spears Stand With Her Kids Today?

Though Britney has attempted to maintain a relationship with Sean and Jayden through the years, they have mostly been estranged since the divorce. Jayden opened up about the estrangement in a 2022 interview with Daily Mail.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” he said. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better.”

Both Sean and Jayden moved to Hawaii with their father in 2023. Britney hasn’t seen her sons since then, a source told Us Weekly on May 1, 2024. However, they have communicated with her.

“The boys can be cold, but they respond occasionally,” the insider said, noting that Britney reaches out “at least once a month.”

“Sean Preston and Jayden are at the age where they’re busy with school, friends and trying to adjust to their new life,” the source said. “[Plus] they haven’t had a bond with their mom since they were very young.”

Kevin’s lawyer, Mark Vincent, told Us that it seemed as though Britney’s relationship with her kids had improved since before the move. “I do think it’s a positive sign,” he admitted.