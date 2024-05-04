Britney Spears’ Friends Worried Paul Soliz Isn’t ‘a Good Fit’

Britney Spears is rumored to be back together with her former boyfriend Paul Soliz and members of her inner circle are worried about the pop star.

“Those around Britney are wary of Paul’s intentions,” sources told Us Weekly in an article published on Friday, May 3. “They don’t think he’s a good fit for her.”

The insider added, “They have tried for months to tell her to stop associating with him but the more they tell her to stay away, it has the reverse effect. She isn’t listening to them.”

Another source said that there’s been a “noticeable change” in the Grammy winner’s behavior since she split from ex-husband Sam Asghari in August 2023.

“Sam is a very structured person and would work out and eat well and it was hard for her to adapt to all of it, but she needed someone like him,” the insider added. “He provided good structure.”

However, her team is reportedly “concerned that [Paul] is more of a yes man,” according to the source. They added that Paul, 37, “doesn’t provide that structure and people around her have noticed he’s bringing her down.”

Britney, 42, reportedly caused a stir at the Chateau Marmont hotel on Wednesday, May 1, when concerned guests believed she was having a mental breakdown. The “Toxic” singer and Paul allegedly got into a huge fight and reports from TMZ claimed that Britney was “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance.”

When the Crossroads star arrived at the Chateau Marmont late that night, she allegedly created a disturbance that resulted in the authorities being called to the hotel. Guests claimed that a woman matching Britney’s description “was harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests,” according to the publication.

Steve Granitz / Getty Images

Officers, who arrived on the property at approximately 10:30 p.m., reportedly found no cause for concern and left. However, TMZ reported that after Britney and Paul returned to their room, they allegedly got into a physical altercation. The “Oops! I Did It Again” songstress was reportedly screaming in the hallway and guests called the paramedics after they feared there was a possible “injured person,” a source at the hotel told the publication.

On Thursday, May 2, Britney addressed the claims about the incident at the hotel via Instagram.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake!!!” the superstar wrote in a since-deleted post. “Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

Britney later reshared the statement and added, “I also twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!! Peace.”