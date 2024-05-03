Dwayne Johnson Faces 'Unflattering' Leak After Firing Publicist

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is facing a leak of “unflattering details” about his behavior behind the scenes, the whispers exploding after the star fired his publicist, Stephanie Jones.

The Rock’s decision to fire Jones “may or may not explain the leaks lately,” The Puck reported on Thursday, May 2, noting that Jones was also fired by superstar client Lauren Sánchez.

Rumors of the WWE star’s alleged bad behavior reignited on Tuesday, April 30, when whispers of his “chronic tardiness” on the set of his upcoming Christmas movie, Red One, reportedly caused the film to turn into a “massive budgetary misadventure,” according to TheWrap.

The outlet’s sources claimed that the Rock’s ​inability to be on time (allegedly making his costars wait for up to eight hours on occasion) and his “odd personal demands” were responsible for the film going over budget.

“The only thing Dwayne was consistent at was being chronically late,” one insider told TheWrap.

However, ​a representative for Red One’s production company, Amazon Studios, denied the claims, according to Slashfilm.

“Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on Red One — a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season. Our testing has been very strong — the reaction from CinemaCon speaks for itself — and we couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support. Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven-eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false,” the statement read.

There have been rumblings in the past about the Rock’s inability to get along with costars, such as Ryan Reynolds on the set of Red Notice and Vin Diesel while filming The Fast and the Furious series.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

TheWrap reported in April 2024 that the Rock, 52, and Ryan had a “huge fight” over the wrestler constantly arriving late on the set. Ryan, 47, allegedly confronted the Rock about his tardiness and the Jungle Cruise star stormed off set. However, sources told TMZ that the fight had been greatly exaggerated and the actors have since made amends.

The Rock and Vin, 56, first appeared ​on screen together in 2011’s Fast Five, but it wasn’t until 2016 when a since-deleted social media from the Black Adam star seemingly kicked their feud into high gear.

“Some [male costars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” the Rock wrote via Instagram in August 2016. “The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

Many believed that the Rock was referring to Vin, who had been a part of The Fast and the Furious franchise since 2001. Vin later seemingly responded to the Baywatch star’s post with a video on Instagram where he discussed how happy he was to be back home with his family after filming two movies back to back and added, “Honestly, give me a second and I will tell you everything. Everything.”

Months later both stars claimed that their alleged feud was simply a way to garner free publicity for the film franchise.