Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Shares 'Life Update'

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Sam Asghari, posted a seemingly carefree “life update” on Instagram hours after the singer’s alleged hotel fight with boyfriend Paul Soliz made headlines.

The model, 30, took to the social media platform on Thursday, May 2, to share a photo of himself and his dog posing and smiling on a hiking trail on a sunny day. Sam was shirtless in the snap, wearing only a pair of gray sweatpants, sneakers, a blue baseball cap and sunglasses. His black shirt appeared to be hanging out of his pants.

“Life update,” he captioned the post with a smiling emoji.

Many of Sam’s fans found the timing of his post to be interesting, as it came on the same day that news broke of Britney’s alleged public fight with Paul, 37. Late in the evening on Wednesday, May 1, the “Toxic” singer and her boyfriend arrived at Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, TMZ reported. Guests claimed that Britney was “harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests,” which led to the authorities being called, according to the outlet. However, when officers arrived on the scene at 10:30 p.m., they saw no signs of trouble and left.

Britney and Paul “retreated” back to their room around 11 p.m. and continued partying, but they allegedly got into an altercation that became physical, according to TMZ. The Crossroads star was reportedly screaming in the hallway, which prompted fellow guests to call an ambulance because they feared someone was “injured,” a source told the outlet.

Britney was believed to be having a mental breakdown after her and Paul’s alleged fight. She was “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance,” TMZ reported. Paramedics made contact with her at 12:40 a.m. She was then seen outside the hotel with a blanket wrapped around her arms and clutching a pillow. Britney had seemingly been crying. The singer reportedly left with her security team, but without Paul.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney addressed the reports in an Instagram post on May 2, writing, “Just to let people know … the news is fake!!! Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

She later added, “I also twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!! Peace.”

The singer also claimed that her mother, Lynne Spears, was “involved” in the situation. “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out,” she wrote. “I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”

Paul was hired as a housekeeper in Britney’s home in 2022, but he was allegedly later let go because of his criminal history, which includes disturbing the peace, child endangerment and firearm possession.

Paul and Britney were first romantically linked after her split from Sam, whom she was married to from June 2022 to August 2023. However, the initial romance with Paul was short-lived. Britney has not confirmed that she rekindled her relationship with her former housekeeper, but the two have been spotted out together multiple times recently, including on a drive around the San Fernando Valley on April 25.

Britney’s new boyfriend has sparked concern from Sam, a source exclusively told In Touch on May 2.

“Britney’s new guy raised red flags for everyone, but Britney. Sam especially, he saw how Britney interacted with Paul, openly flirting with him,” the insider said. “Paul may look tough and be rough around the edges, but he’s a sweet talker. He’s got a soft side, but we all know Britney likes bad boys. Sam was too nice for Britney, everyone knew it.”