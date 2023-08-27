Sister Wives star Kody Brown does not approve of Leon Brown’s transition and has been cut off by ex-wife Meri Brown, according to multiple reports.

“[Kody] does not support Leon’s transition at all,” a source told The U.S. Sun on Saturday, August 26. “He’s actually disgusted by it, as terrible as that is. Kody is telling close friends, ‘This is a new person. I don’t know who this person is, but this is not the little girl that I raised.’”

The insider went on to say that Kody and Leon “don’t have a relationship anymore,” adding that his relationship with Meri has taken a hit because of this.

“Leon is her only child, and she wasn’t going to disown them. She will pick Leon over Kody every day,” the source claimed.

Meri was Kody’s first wife and the two tied the knot in 1990. Despite divorcing in 2014 so that the Brown patriarch could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, the pair remained in a spiritual marriage. Throughout their marriage, the pair welcomed one child, Leon Brown, in July 1995.

Leon revealed they are transgender in June 2022, taking to Instagram to make their announcement. “Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world. So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that I am trans,” they wrote. “My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

They continued, “I’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic. Being queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself. and yet, there are so many things that I am learning to love about myself through this process.”

Leon went on to secretly wed spouse Audrey Kriss in October 2022, In Touch later confirmed. Just two months later, Kody and Meri’s relationship seemingly came to an end during the December 2022 Sister Wives Tell All as Meri was discussing his split from Christine Brown with host Sukanya Krishnan.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision,’” she said at the time. “We didn’t consult, we didn’t talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri.’ Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

After the episode aired, the former couple took to Instagram to share a joint announcement about their split, saying, “We feel compelled to share our own truth.”

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” they continued. “We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Kody did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.