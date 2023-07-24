While many of Kody Brown’s kids appear on Sister Wives, his child Leon Brown, whom he shares with ex-wife Meri Brown, has chosen to live a more private life off camera. ​

When Did Leon Brown Come out as Transgender?

Leon came out as a transgender man in June 2022 and revealed they use they/them pronouns.

“Someone recently told me that i didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world. So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that i am trans [sic],” they wrote via Instagram. “My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

The former TLC personality said they that being “queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself.”

“And yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process,” they continued. “Here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts.”

Leon has kept fans up to date amid their transition and revealed they underwent gender-affirming top surgery via TikTok in January 2023.

What Does Leon Brown Do ​for Work?

The Utah native currently works as a program manager at Promise South Salt Lake, according to multiple reports. The company provides free after-school programming for students that focuses on homework help, tutoring, and enrichment activities.

Who Is Leon Brown Dating?

Leon became engaged to Audrey Kriss in January 2019 after two years of dating. The pair met while attending Westminster College.

“I had a huge crush on Audrey for a little over a year before we started dating,” Leon told People while revealing their engagement.

Leon then reflected on when they knew Audrey was the one. “I can’t exactly pinpoint, but it was pretty early on,” they said. “There are a lot of things about Audge that I am so in love with and I knew that I wanted to love those things for the rest of my life. She made me a better person and continues to make me a better person.”

In June 2022, the couple took a major step when they moved to Denver, Colorado. “Happy Pride y’all!” Audrey, who also goes by they/them pronouns, wrote via Instagram at the time. “No better way to start the month than to announce we are moving.”

Courtesy of Leon Brown/Instagram

Where Does Leon Brown Stand With Their Family?

Leon’s younger sister, Gwendlyn Brown, explained ​why they keep their space from the rest of the Brown family in February 2023.

“Leon has given themselves space for their emotional health,” Gwendlyn explained. She then noted, “Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom to really get along with. They just probably felt like the odd one out.”

Christine Brown and Kody’s daughter noted that the Brown family “predominantly” practices the Mormon faith, which “hasn’t really traditionally been kind to queer people, especially with a family that’s quite a bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general.”

She added that her older sibling has “just been separating themselves from the situation and been sticking to people that are more safe for them.”