Sister Wives star Leon Brown lives a relatively private life despite their family’s reality TV series. However, after relocating to Denver, Colorado, with longtime partner Audrey Kriss in January 2022, TLC fans are curious about the status of their relationship.

How Did Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss Meet?

Leon – who is the only child of Meri Brown and Kody Brown – met their future spouse while attending Westminster College. “I had a huge crush on Audrey for a little over a year before we started dating,” Leon previously told People.

“There are a lot of things about Audge that I am so in love with and I knew that I wanted to love those things for the rest of my life. She made me a better person and continues to make me a better person,” Leon added as they reflected on knowing Audrey was the one.

When Did Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss Get Engaged?

Leon popped the question during a trip to Washington, D.C., for Pride in January 2019, after two years together.

“We were in the middle of where everyone was marching and I was trying to get the ring out of my pocket, where it was stuck. I think Audrey was fixing her hair, but I just got down on one knee and said some sweet things that neither of us can really remember because we were so caught up in the moment,” Leon said following the proposal.

For their part, Audrey took to social media to share the news saying, “There is no one else I would rather do life with than you.”

Are Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss Still Together?

Leon and Audrey are currently still together and happily married. The two kept their marital status on the downlow for nearly a year before news broke that they secretly tied the knot in October 2022.

Just one week after Leon’s brother Logan Brown married fiancée Michelle Petty in a stunning Arizona ceremony surrounded by family and friends, Leon and Audrey legally wed in Colorado, In Touch can confirm. The couple obtained a marriage license on October 19, 2022 – just three days before Logan’s nuptials – and were officially married on October 29.

Neither Leon nor Audrey has announced the news of their relationship status publicly, however, days ahead of their secret nuptials, Leon shared a post about the “little moments” in life.

“It’s in these little moments that I feel life the most. it’s in the in betweens, the spots of unfinished-ness, the places where it’s so easy to get lost,” they wrote on October 13, 2022. “That is where I feel the most alive, the most abundant in my humanness, in my mess, in the wholeness of my lived experience. I find myself most when I notice these moments most. I see the deepest glimmers of my fullest self in the liminality.”