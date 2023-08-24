Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown‘s only child, Leon Brown, quietly wed their longtime partner Audrey Kriss in October 2022, In Touch can confirm, but were their parents present for the ceremony?

Did Meri Brown Attend Leon Brown’s Wedding?

According to her Instagram page, Meri was visiting Disneyland with interior designer friend Blair Struble on October 29, 2022, when Leon wed Audrey. The following day, the TLC star shared an Instagram video of “day two” at the theme park which included posing in front of a variety of rides and attractions.

Meri included a quote from Walt Disney in the caption that read, “Keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things…. Your curiosity will lead you down the path of success.” She added, “Disney Day 2 definitely did not disappoint! Full day of fun rides, good food, lots of shopping, and tons of steps! Another Disney weekend in the books!” while tagging Blair.

Did Kody Brown Attend Leon Brown’s Wedding?

Kody and Leon are estranged as the family patriarch admitted that not all of his kids are “cohesive” with his family. “Leon, Paedon, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, they don’t fit in well with the rest of the family,” Kody, who called it quits with Meri in January 2023, said in a voiceover during season 17, when describing some of his 11 children.

Ex-wife Christine Brown‘s daughter Gwendlyn slammed what her dad said as “beyond wrong” and explained that Leon was intentionally distant from the family. “Leon has given themselves space for their emotional health,” she said, adding, ““Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom to really get along with. They just probably felt like the odd one out.”

Leon came out as a transgender man in June 2022 and revealed they use they/them pronouns.

“I remember the first time that i knew i wasn’t a girl. i was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive,” they wrote in an Instagram post. “So i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”

Courtesy of Leon Brown/Instagram

Leon added, “I’m sharing this part of myself to let folks in, and also to set some boundaries. if you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me. my name is Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. please only refer to me in that way.”

They have kept fans up to date amid their transition and Leon revealed they underwent gender-affirming top surgery via TikTok in January 2023.

When Did Leon Brown and Audrey Get Engaged?

Leon became engaged to Audrey in January 2019 after two years of dating. The pair met while attending Westminster College.

When Did Leon Brown and Audrey Get Married?

The couple tied the knot on October 29, 2022, according to the marriage certificate obtained by In Touch. The pair got married at a courthouse in Colorado Springs, Colorado.