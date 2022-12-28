Chosen family. Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown have created a strong bond since they spiritually married Kody Brown in 1993 and 1994 respectively. Even after Christine announced her split from the Brown patriarch in November 2021, the pair have remained close. Keep scrolling to take a look back at Christine and Janelle’s friendship.

After Kody married Meri Brown in 1990, he expanded their family by spiritually marrying Janelle in 1993. Soon after, Kody once again tied the knot when he spiritually wed Christine in 1994.

Christine announced the end of her marriage to Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

While Christine has been open about her strained relationships with Meri and Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, over the years, she has always been able to lean on Janelle for support. Following her separation from Kody, the former sister wives continued to maintain a close relationship by attending parties and going on road trips together.

During a November 2022 episode, Christine admitted she needed space from Meri and Robyn during a meeting to discuss their family dynamic following her split.

“Are you in a place where you just want to go do your thing, and those of the kids that [you] have a relationship with, you’ll spend time with them,” Robyn asked Christine. “And the rest of us, that maybe you don’t have a great relationship with, do we just need to, like, give you your space? Are you interested in some sort of a, like, trying to work stuff out maybe from the past how many years?”

The Cooking with Just Christine host agreed that having space from the family would be beneficial, noting that she hasn’t always had great relationships with Meri and Robyn.

“As far as the relationships with the other adults, I think Janelle and I are super close. But I’m not that close with the rest of you,” Christine told the group. “And for right now, I need it that way.”

Just over one year after Christine announced her split from Kody, In Touch broke the news that Janelle left Kody, with a source exclusively revealing that she “outgrew him.”

“Janelle needed to move on,” an additional insider told In Touch, adding that the former couple “grew apart” and “weren’t compatible anymore.”

The source added, “She’s looking forward to leaving all that baggage behind and starting a new life.”

Keep scrolling to take a look back at Christine and Janelle’s close friendship.