Party girl! Sister Wives star Christine Brown threw a ‘50s-themed bash. The TV personality hosted the party months after she split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

One of Kody’s other wives, Janelle Brown, took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 24, to share photos from the party. In one snapshot, Christine, 50, her daughter Mykelti Brown and Janelle, 53, smiled for the camera in ‘50s-inspired outfits. Janelle was dressed in a simple green dress, while Christine and Mykelti, 25, matched in polka-dot dresses.

In the second photo, Janelle smiled for the camera as she posed with her daughter, Savannah Brown. “Super fun weekend again at @christine_brownsw 50’s-themed party. She is the ‘hostess with the most-ess’ 😀 #50spartydress #50spartytheme,” the TLC star captioned the photos.

Fans rushed to the comments section to compliment their outfits. “Janelle!!! I can’t even get over how this look was made for you LOL start being a vintage dressy lady and I will be over the moon,” one person wrote. Another added, “Such cute dresses!”

Christine has proven to love themed parties and threw a Roaring Twenties murder mystery-themed bash for her 50th birthday in April 2022. Janelle and Mykelti attended the party, as well as Christine’s daughters Truely, 12, Ysabel, 19, and Gwendlyn, 20.

The TV personality also shares son Paedon, 23, and daughter Aspyn, 27, with Kody, 53. Christine revealed she left their polygamist marriage behind after In Touch confirmed she moved from Arizona to a duplex in her native state of Utah in October 2021.

The mother of six announced to fans in a November 2 Instagram statement, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” but added, “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Kody still has three wives following his split from Christine. The Brown patriarch is married to Robyn Brown, whom he legally wed in 2014 after divorcing his first wife Meri Brown so he could adopt Robyn’s three children from a past relationship. He is still spiritually married to both Meri and Janelle.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Christine’s ‘50s-themed celebration.