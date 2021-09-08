Teamwork! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown announced that she and Christine Brown will officially be working toward their weight loss goals together.

Christine, 49, is now a part of the “Plexus family,” Janelle shared via Instagram on Wednesday, September 8. The business model helps support weight management and nutrition using personal care products and dietary supplements.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

“Watching from the sidelines doesn’t give you energy,” Christine said about her motivation to join the health and wellness program, per Janelle’s caption. ​​”Watching from the sidelines doesn’t bring back your focus nor mental clarity. Watching from the sidelines doesn’t make the sugar cravings go away nor the stomach pains disappear. I had been watching Janelle from the sidelines.”

The mom of six said she was “so impressed” with Janelle’s “focus, energy and drive” especially “during her move,” referring to their Coyote Pass land in Arizona. “I had to see for myself what this was all about!” Christine continued.

“I was ready to feel my very best,” the TLC personality further explained, noting that Janelle, 52, and her daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) “were proof enough for me” upon seeing their fitness strides.

In late August, Janelle celebrated her weight loss transformation in new side-by-side photos, sharing a “before” portrait captured in February next to an “after” selfie captured in July. At the time, Maddie, 25, said she will also be shedding some pounds following the birth of baby No. 2, daughter Evangalynn Kodi Brush.

Christine, for her part, has been working toward her goals since 2019. The reality star previously shared that she eats for her blood type and works out to stay fit.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Fans can expect to see family head Kody Brown and his four wives, Janelle, Christine, Meri and Robyn Brown on the small screen again this holiday season. Last month, TLC confirmed the show was renewed for season 16, which will detail their relocation from Flagstaff to Coyote Pass, as well as how the polygamous brood navigated social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers are hopeful we may also learn more about Janelle’s new RV lifestyle and potentially about Christine’s daughter Ysabel’s move into Maddie’s home!

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.