Adventure time! Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown gave fans a glimpse into their road trip pit stop to City of Rocks, Idaho.

Janelle, 53, took to Instagram on Monday, September 12, to share a video that featured several photos from the trip. Throughout the clip, fans got an intimate look at the trails Christine, 50, and Janelle walked through and the mountain views they were able to admire.

“Road trip with @christine_brownsw to Idaho to visit some family. We stopped at @cityofrocksnps,” Janelle captioned the video. “I’ve never heard of it and I grew up in northern UT! It is hard to capture in photos how cool this place is.”

Days before Janelle shared the posy, Christine revealed that they were taking a road trip together. The TLC star took to her Instagram Stories on September 6 to share “car confessions” during the getaway.

“Janelle and I are on a road trip today,” Christine explained while behind the wheel, noting that “Janelle does not like my driving.” The mother of six replied, “I have to be on my phone a lot so I don’t pay attention to the road.”

“I used to be afraid of flying really bad. So what I do now when I fly is I just pretend like I am Janelle in a car with me driving,” the Cooking with Just Christine star said. “And you know what? I’m fine so I don’t even fear flying anymore.”

Janelle laughed before chiming in, “I’m trying to do better.” The series of videos concluded with Christine assuring her former sister wife that she was “doing great” and she was “proud” of her.

Christine and Janelle have maintained a close friendship after the Utah native announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on November 2. She shared the news two weeks after In Touch confirmed she moved from their home base in Arizona back to Utah. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Christine and Janelle’s road trip.