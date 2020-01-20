All by himself. Kody Brown tweeted during the Sunday, January 19, episode of Sister Wives, and noted that he didn’t feel like he had a lot of support when he presented his idea for the whole family to live in one house together. “I felt totally lonely in that presentation,” he wrote. “ALL ALONE. TOTALLY LONELY #SisterWives.”

Earlier that same night, Kody, 51, wrote that he faced a “total lack of enthusiasm” from his family — his wives in particular — when he showed the whole gang the plan for the home he wanted them all to reside in. He added, “OK! Seriously! The antagonistic energy from some of these ladies is scaring me into ‘unselling’ this thing. Oops!”

At around the same time, his second wife, Janelle Brown, wrote, “It will be no secret. I’m in love with the one house idea,” but her fellow wife, Christine Brown, retweeted her and replied, “It will be no secret. I’m not in love with the one house idea.” Are you sensing a little tension among the spouses?

The same night, Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, tweeted, “Kody is brave! Dropping this bomb on Christmas Eve. I was so worried it would make people upset and ruin Christmas. Dang!” Clearly, there were a lot of mixed feelings about Kody’s plan.

Previously, Kody wrote during the January 12 episode, “I’m so emotionally attached to this one home idea. It would be wonderful for my children.” But his wives have expressed negative thoughts around the plan since it was first kicked around during the previous season of the TLC series.

For instance, on the March 10, 2019, episode of Sister Wives, Christine, 47, said, “I would happily live next door to [my sister wives] for the rest of my life. Absolutely. With them? No, no. Have you met them?” She did laugh after she made the statement, but it was clear she was serious about needing some distance from the rest of her husband’s wives.

For the record, the Browns were still living separately as of early April 2019. Even though the last home back in Las Vegas that the family was trying to sell — Christine’s — was listed as sold for $535,000 on September 27, according to Radar Online, it seems like the whole family is still spread out in their new city of Flagstaff.

Do you think Kody will ever fulfill his “dream” of all his wives living in the same home with him?