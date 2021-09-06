Sister Wives star Christine Brown was all smiles while attending Snowbird’s Oktoberfest with her family in Utah.

The mom of six, 49, spent the afternoon with her and husband Kody Brown’s kids, Aspyn, Paedon, Mykelti and Truely, sharing a slideshow of portraits captured during the annual event on Sunday, September 5. Mykelti, 25, also brought along her precious 5-month-old daughter, Avalon, for the outing.

“Fun with Family! #oma #momlife,” Christine captioned her snaps.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Paedon had a blast making new memories with his loved ones, sharing his own selfies taken during the festival, which offers activities, food and brews.

“Had so, so much fun visiting my family up north and I’m so glad mom could be here for Oktoberfest,” the 23-year-old wrote about their highly anticipated reunion. “What an amazing life to be living.”

Fans are counting down the days until the polygamous Brown family returns to TV after TLC confirmed the newest season is set to debut in fall 2021.

During the season 15 finale, Christine expressed her hopes to return to Utah, much to the disapproval of her loved ones. In upcoming episodes, Kody will be discussing “Christine’s desire to move to Utah” with her fellow sister wives, but getting “a resounding no from each of them,” according to a press release.

“When [Kody] tries to talk Christine out of it, she can’t even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears,” the description teased about the new drama.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Ahead of the season 16 premiere, Janelle Brown revealed she was the first of the family to move on their Coyote Pass land in Flagstaff, Arizona. Now, they are preparing to begin building on their property.

Mykelti recently announced her own relocation, sharing that she and husband Antonio Padron “made the move back” to Lehi, Utah. “One of the many towns I grew up in,” she wrote in an update via Instagram. “It’s grown so much and there are so many new things to do and try. We’re [very] excited to continue this adventure.”

Meanwhile, Ysabel also moved from Arizona into Janelle’s daughter Maddie’s North Carolina home to attend college at a nearby university. “It’s going to be epic!” Janelle gushed in August.

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.