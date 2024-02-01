Sister Wives star Christine Brown hasn’t always gotten along with Meri Brown, though she shared that she’s happy her former sister wife found love with boyfriend Amos Andrews.

“We just found out about it, too, on social media. That’s how I found out about it,” Christine, 52, and her husband, David Woolley, told People in a statement on Wednesday, January 31. “I’m just happy for her. So happy for her. That is absolutely awesome. I’m just thrilled for her to be able to be in a romantic relationship.”

Christine added that it is “an incredible thing to feel like you are loved more than anybody else.” She continued, “David loves me more than anybody else. I love him more than anybody else. It really is a powerful thing to know that you really have your person.”

David, 60, also weighed in on the new romance, noting that Meri, 53, and Amos, 55, both appear to be “happy.” Christine chimed in, “Good for them. It’s so great to find love.”

One year after Meri confirmed her split from Kody Brown in January 2023, she revealed that she found love with Amos. “Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks,” the reality star wrote via Instagram on January 16. “Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October! He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

The mother of one also explained that she initially kept their romance private so that they could get to know each other out of the spotlight. “As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself), I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!” she said. “I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start, and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward.”

Meri confirmed her romance just three months after Christine and David tied the knot in October 2023. The mother of six previously gushed about her wedding to David during an exclusive interview with In Touch, while she also shared advice for divorcées looking to find love again. “First of all, work on yourself,” she said, adding that those looking for romantic partners need to “feel secure with who you are and know exactly what you’re looking for.”

“You need to really figure out what you want in a partner and in a mate,” Christine continued. “You need to spend some time getting to know yourself and really having the universe open up to you. Work on that, I would say, because then the right one will come along when you least expect it and it just clicks when it’s supposed to.”