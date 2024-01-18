Sister Wives' Meri's Man Amos Andrews' Past Bankruptcy

Sister Wives star Meri Brown’s new man, Amos Andrews, has a history of financial problems.

In Touch can exclusively confirm that Amos filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy on May 8, 2000, in Phoenix, Arizona. His wife at the time, Shannon Marie Andrews, was listed as a copetitioner in the filing.

His case was closed as of September 26 of that year, and Shannon was listed as “discharged” on September 8, 2000.

After filing for chapter 7 bankruptcy, which is also referred to as “liquidation bankruptcy,” a person must sell their property to pay back creditors, according to United States Courts.

Meri, 53, made her relationship with Amos, 55, Instagram official on Tuesday, January 16, writing under a photo of the two together, “Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks! Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!”

“He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!” the reality star continued. She explained that she had been waiting to share the news of her new relationship as she and Amos had been “enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other” out of the public eye.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!” she continued, concluding her post by writing that she would be sharing more with her followers in the coming months.

News of Meri’s new man came one year after her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. The former couple broke their silence about their separation in January 2023 following the circulation of what they called an “unapproved press release.”

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the pair wrote in a joint statement posted to Meri’s Instagram account at the time.

In her caption for the post, Meri added that she held “no animosity toward Kody.” “I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him.”

She concluded her caption by writing that she was looking forward to “stepping into” her future with “grace, kindness and power.”

Meri, who married Kody in 1990 and announced their split in January 2023, was the first of Kody’s eventual four wives to enter their plural family. Meri gave birth to one child with the Brown patriarch during their 32 years of marriage. Their child, Leon Brown, was born in July 1995.

Kody, 55, and Meri welcomed Janelle Brown into their polygamous family in 1993, Christine Brown in 1994, and Robyn Brown in 2010. After ​three of his wives left him between November 2021 and January 2023, Kody is currently only married to Robyn, 45.