Things got wild at Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding with the Sister Wives star giving her new husband a lap dance on the dance floor in front of their nearly 300 guests, something she tells In Touch she cannot “believe” actually happened.

“Mine was the lap dance,” David, 60, exclusively tells In Touch of his favorite memory from his October 2023 nuptials to Christine, 51. “I can’t believe I did that. Oh my gosh. Cannot believe that [the lap dance],” Christine chimed in during an interview ahead of their Sister Wives wedding special.

TLC fans first got a glimpse of the NSFW moment when the network shared a teaser clip from the upcoming special via YouTube in December 2023 as the blushing bride straddled her new husband’s lap.

“You’ll see more. I’m sure,” Christine says of her risqué dance moves.

As for the Plexus ambassador’s favorite memory from her wedding day, she tells In Touch, “So walking down to David was great, having so many kids.”

“But my sister orchestrated a big flash mob for us that we knew nothing about. Complete surprise. And that was incredible,” she continued. “The place looked beautiful. All the flowers were gorgeous. They put so much work into it, just it was just absolutely beautiful. And a cake was delicious. Delicious.”

Christine went on to gush about the newlyweds’ stunning photos, saying, “We nailed it.”

“So we have some of those beautiful pictures with the lighting and all of it. God, it was a beautiful day.”

David and Christine tied the knot in Moab, Utah, on October 7, 2023, one year after meeting on Stir.com. “I’m excited to say, ‘I do.’ And he’s excited to say, ‘I do’ to anything I want,” Christine said during the trailer. “I’m overwhelmed with happiness.”

After quietly dating for several months, the pair went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2023 and have been gushing about each other publicly ever since.

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath [sic],” Christine shared as she made their relationship Instagram official. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

She later compared David to first husband Kody Brown – with whom she shared daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely and son Paedon – claiming that her relationship with David comes without “strings attached.”

“First thing I realized was that David loves me. He loves me, and I feel so loved,” Christine ​told Sukanya Krishnan during a December 2023 episode of Sister Wives: One on One. “With that comes a confidence that I can just be me. … I don’t have to do anything to earn his love. It’s just always there.”

TLC fans can watch Christine and David’s two-part wedding special on January 7 and January 14 at 10 p.m. ET.