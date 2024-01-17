Meri Brown confirmed that she has a new man in her life. The Sister Wives star introduced fans to her boyfriend, Amos, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 16, which was also her 53rd birthday.

“Birthday is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks,” Meri, 53, shared. “Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October! He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

Along with the message, Meri shared some photos with her new man, including a shot of them with her dog, Zona, whom she adopted on New Year’s Eve.

“I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other,” the TLC star explained. “As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself), I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me! I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start, and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward.”

The boyfriend reveal comes one year after Meri and Kody Brown announced that they would be “permanently terminating” their marriage in January 2023. Meri was Kody’s first wife, who he legally married in 1990. Janelle Brown and Christine Brown joined the family via spiritual marriages to Kody in 1993 and 1994, respectively. Robyn Brown was the final wife added to the mix. Kody, 55, divorced Meri in 2014 to legally marry Robyn, 45, although the two stayed spiritually married until their split.

Before Meri and Kody terminated their relationship, Christine, 51, and Janelle, 54, also ended their marriages to the family patriarch. Like Meri, Christine has moved on romantically. She married David Woolley in October 2023. Janelle has said that she is not interested in dating.

Meri’s fans had been speculating that she had a new man in her life for months before she confirmed the news. The comments section of her announcement post was flooded with congratulatory messages for the reality star.

“I’ve never been so happy for a TV stranger!” someone wrote, while another fan added, “I don’t even know you but I am so damn happy for you!” Other commenters said that Meri “upgraded” from Kody in her new relationship.

“I have hope that I will find somebody to share my life with,” Meri admitted during a Sister Wives episode in December 2023. “Yeah, I do [want to get married again]! I hope to.”