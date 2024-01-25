Sister Wives star Meri Brown‘s new boyfriend, Amos Andrews, has been accused of refusing to pay child support to his second ex-wife, Shannon Martin, with whom he shares a daughter, Tiffany, In Touch can confirm via a viewed court docket and documents obtained by The U.S. Sun.

Amos, 55, and Shannon married in 1995 and divorced five years later. They welcomed Tiffany in 1997. He was ordered to pay his ex-wife $373 per month in child support starting on February 1, 2001, according to The U.S. Sun. Amos was required to keep paying child support for his daughter until she turned 18.

Shannon went to court in 2013 to modify the agreement, claiming at the time that Amos refused to make any consistent child support payments for seven years, until his wages were garnished in 2008. By then, he owed $10,000 in back payments and ended up paying out $125 per month during the garnishment, the publication revealed Shannon claimed in court paperwork.

“The father has been difficult to reach, and frequently changed phone numbers, mailing addresses and email addresses without informing the mother, sometimes multiple times a year,” Shannon told the court about why she had such a hard time trying to collect child support from Amos, according to The U.S. Sun.

She also claimed at the time that Amos “refused to contribute to the child’s expenses for daycare, medical/dental/vision, and education,” for the past 12 years, causing her to pay for “every extra-curricular school activity, medical appointment, counseling, braces, glasses, contacts, etc.”

In June 2013, Amos went to court and requested all child support payments cease since Tiffany had been living with him for the past three months.

After a parenting conference between the exes in 2014, the court ruled, “Each parent will provide for the needs of Tiffany while she is in their care,” while adding that “all uninsured medical, dental and other expenses would be equally divided,” in paperwork obtained by The U.S. Sun.

In the end, Amos paid Shannon $404.53 in child support payments owed and $4,092.62 for childcare expenses. Shannon agreed to pay Amos $158 per month in child support.

Amos filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy on May 8, 2000, in Phoenix, Arizona, with Shannon listed as the copetitioner, according to online records ​exclusively viewed by In Touch. His case was closed as of September 26 of that year, and Shannon was listed as “discharged” on September 8, 2000.

Meri’s new man has been married a total of four times, including Shannon. Amos and first wife Tracey Ann Smith Lang divorced in 1998. After Amos’ divorce from Shannon, he married wife Christine Andrews, although they divorced in 2004. His fourth marriage to Jennifer Marsh lasted from 2016 through 2021.

Meri introduced Amos to her Instagram followers while celebrating her 53rd birthday on January 14.

“Meet Amos, the good-looking guy I’ve been dating since October! He’s not 6-foot-6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!” Meri wrote next to a photo of the couple.

“I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself ) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!” she added as her followers were thrilled she was dating again following Meri’s December 2022 split from Kody Brown.