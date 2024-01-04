Sister Wives star Christine Brown only had one requirement for her October 2022 wedding to husband David Woolley: finding her wedding dress. The reality star exclusively tells In Touch about the details she was looking for in her perfect white wedding gown, including showing off the matching tattoo she got with her new husband.

“There was four or five different dresses that I really liked, different parts of it. I wanted the deep plunge. I wanted off the shoulder a bit to show my tattoo a little bit. I wanted very form fitting and snug zipper down the back, even though it looked like buttons, that was a big deal,” Christine, 51, exclusively tells In Touch ahead of her and David’s wedding special. “The dress was from Boda Bridal. Destry is the one who designed it. And I tried on a bunch of different dresses. … Destry just put together four different dresses and it just was for me, it was perfect.”

While she describes their big day as “flawless,” Christine says that “more than anything” she wanted to find her ideal wedding dress.

“I felt beautiful,” she says. “I’m like, I don’t really care where we get married. I just want to walk down the aisle in my dress to you. And I loved how I looked. Thank you. It was beautiful.”

The reality star first gave fans a glimpse of her ink – which is strategically placed over her heart – via Instagram in June 2023, in a series of photos with former sister wife Janelle Brown, Janelle’s daughter Maddie Brown and David, 60.

“Went to a @plexusworldwide black tie gala last night with some of my favorite people. I LOVE doing a home based business with my family!” Christine captioned the photos from the black tie event to which she wore a strapless black satin gown that showed off the Celtic symbol of her chest.

The mother of six – who shares daughters Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Asypn, Ysabel and Truely, as well as son Paedon with ex-husband Kody Brown – later explained the meaning behind her and David’s matching tattoos.

“It means ‘new beginnings’ in Celtic,” she said during the Sister Wives: One on One special on December 17, 2023. “And he’s got one too.”

David and Christine tied the knot in Moab, Utah, on October 7, 2023, in front of nearly 300 family and friends. Paedon, 25, along with Christine’s father, walked the blushing bride down the aisle, which she tells In Touch was “awesome.”

“And it was such an honor to walk with him. And then we walked down the hill and I remember looking over at David and then instantly I just calmed right down and everything became really, really, really peaceful. And as soon as I turned the corner and there it was like, this is where I belong. This is it. This is where I fit,” Christine gushes. “And then Paedon walked me to my dad, and then my dad finished walking me the rest of the way up to David.”