Sister Wives star Christine Brown shares advice for divorcées looking for love during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“First of all, work on yourself,” Christine, 51, exclusively tells In Touch while ​discussing her and husband David Woolley’s upcoming special Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding, adding that those looking for romantic partners need to “feel secure with who you are and know exactly what you’re looking for.”

She continues, “You need to really figure out what you want in a partner and in a mate.”

“You need to spend some time getting to know yourself and really having the universe open up to you,” the reality star says. “Work on that, I would say, because then the right one will come along when you least expect it and it just clicks when it’s supposed to.”

While fans got to know Christine during her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown, she ultimately left him in November 2021. She enjoyed being single for more than one year before she announced she was online dating in January 2023.

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!” the mother of six wrote via Instagram at the time. “Any advice for dating at 50?!”

However, it wasn’t long until Christine revealed she was in a relationship with David, 60, on Valentine’s Day in February 2023. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” the Cooking With Just Christine star wrote via Instagram while hard launching their relationship. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

The couple got engaged two months later in April 2023, while they tied the knot during a ceremony in Moab, Utah, on October 7, 2023.

David also ​joins Christine for the interview with In Touch, where they ​discuss why they chose to televise their wedding for the special.

“We were talking about our wedding and things like that. And then just through the discussion he’s like, ‘Look, you have people that have been watching you for 14 years now and they’ve been following your story and now you have this romance and you have everything that you wanted. And I think they would appreciate watching it,’” Christine ​says while looking back at the wedding planning process with her husband.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

She ​explains they initially went “back and forth” about filming the ceremony, though says David thought her fans “would like watching it.”

“I knew that they wanted to be part of it, and I had no problem with it,” David ​says about the reality show’s viewers. “It was different to see all the cameras and everything and all this stuff going on. I thought we were at a royal wedding, and it was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is my wedding.’ This is weird. Because there was too much attention going on. It was crazy.”

Fans will be able to watch the ceremony play out on Part 1 of Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding, which premieres on TLC and Max Sunday, January 7, at 10 p.m. ET, and part 2 on Sunday, January 14, at 10 p.m. ET.