Ever since Sister Wives star Meri Brown hard launched her relationship with Amos Andrews, fans have been wondering who her new boyfriend is. It turns out that Amos has plenty of experience with love and has been married four times, In Touch can exclusively ​confirm.

Amos’ first marriage was to Tracey Ann Smith Lang, whom he divorced in 1998, according to ​online records viewed by In Touch. He went on to marry Shannon Marie Martin, though their romance didn’t last long and they divorced in 2000. His third marriage was to Christine Andrews, whom he divorced in 2004. Amos’ fourth marriage was to Jennifer Carol Andrews, whom he married in 2016 and divorced in 2021.

While it’s not clear why Amos’ first three marriages didn’t work out, it seems that he has found happiness with Meri, 53.

One year after she confirmed her split from Kody Brown in January 2023, the mother of one took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 16, to introduce fans to Amos, 55, on her birthday.

“Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks! Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!” she wrote alongside several photos of the couple. “He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

After noting that her dog, Zona, “absolutely loves” Amos, Meri explained she intentionally kept their romance private as they got to know each other.

“As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!” she continued. “I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start, and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!”

Shortly after Meri shared the news, several of her fans took to the comments section to express their excitement. “I’ve never been so happy for a TV stranger!” one fan commented. Another social media user added, “Omg I don’t even know you but I am so damn happy for you!!!”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Before she found love with Amos, Meri wed Kody, 55, in 1990. While they legally divorced in 2014 so that he could marry Robyn Brown and adopt her children from a previous relationship, the pair remained in a spiritual marriage until 2023.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the former couple said in a joint statement shared via Instagram on January 10, 2023. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

They said they were “committed to kindness” and planned to continue “healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Reporting by Nate Grant