Sister Wives star Christine Brown didn’t hold back while comparing her past marriage to Kody Brown to her current relationship with husband David Woolley.

“I met the love of my life, I did. Soulmate,” Christine, 51, ​told Sukanya Krishnan about David, 59, in a teaser clip for the Sunday, December 10, episode of Sister Wives: One on One shared by Entertainment Tonight.

The reality star explained that her current relationship comes without any strings, which is unlike what she experienced during her spiritual marriage to Kody, 54.

“First thing I realized was that David loves me. He loves me, and I feel so loved,” Christine shared. “With that comes a confidence that I can just be me. There’s no strings attached to it. Nothing. I don’t have to do anything to earn his love. It’s just always there.”

Christine also shared insight into the early days of her romance with David and admitted she wasn’t necessarily looking for anything serious when they matched on a dating website. “I wanted a partner. I wanted someone to have a good time with, but I really was only casually dating,” the TLC personality recalled. “I wasn’t looking for ‘the one.'”

She added David’s eyes were the first thing she noticed about him, sharing, “I’m like, ‘I want to be looked at with those eyes with the look of love in them for the rest of my life.'”

Despite being instantly smitten, Christine said that David’s ability to “say everything right” concerned her. However, she realized that he was genuine when she met his family for the first time.

“I didn’t even know what I didn’t have before, but I knew at that point that this was it. He’s it for me,” Christine said.

The Cooking With Just Christine star announced her split from Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

More than one year after calling it quits with the Brown patriarch, Christine introduced her fans to David via Instagram on Valentine’s Day. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath [sic],” she captioned photos of the ​couple. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Two months after hard launching her romance with David, the couple took a major step in their relationship and got engaged in April. Their whirlwind romance continued in October when the pair tied the knot.

“It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” the bride told People following their wedding in Moab, Utah.

David added, “She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad. She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”