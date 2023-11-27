Sister Wives fans have been so enthralled by Christine Brown and David Woolley‘s love story that the couple are getting their own spinoff about their wedding. Fans want to know more about what will be featured, when the series premieres and more.

What Is Christine Brown and David Woolley’s ‘Sister Wives’ Spinoff?

TLC announced that the two-part spinoff will feature the preparations for the couple’s nuptials and their October 7, 2023, wedding in Moab, Utah.

In a November 27, 2023 press release, the network details that part one will follow Christine’s love story with David and the process of creating “the big traditional wedding she always dreamed of having.”

During part two, “Christine Brown and David Woolley are getting married in a lavish ceremony set against the red cliffs of the Utah desert, and you are invited. Christine will finally get the wedding she never had when she became Kody Brown’s third wife, decades ago.”

When Does Christine Brown and David Woolley’s ‘Sister Wives’ Spinoff Premiere?

Part one premieres on Sister Wives‘ regular Sunday night TLC timeslot on January 7, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST. Part two airs at the same time on January 14.

When Did Christine Brown and David Woolley ​Meet?

The couple met online via a matchmaking service in October 2022 and had their first in-person meeting two months later. Christine revealed in January ​2023 that she was dating again and introduced David to fans in a gushing Valentine’s Day Instagram post.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” the reality star wrote next to a selfie of the couple. She added, “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

When Did Christine Brown and David Woolley Get Engaged?

Christine announced their engagement in an April 13 Instagram post posing lovingly with David and showing off her ​ ring. “We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” she wrote in the caption along with the hashtags “soulmates” and “love of my life.”

When Did Christine Brown Split From Kody Brown?

The Plexus ambassador told fans she was leaving the polygamous patriarch in a November 2, 2021, Instagram post.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote, adding, “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”