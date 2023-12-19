Sister Wives star Christine Brown gave her husband, David Woolley, a lap dance at their reception in the trailer for their wedding special.

Fans got a glimpse into the ceremony in a teaser clip for the special, which was uploaded to TLC’s YouTube page on Tuesday, December ​12. In addition to seeing Christine, 51, dance on David, 59, the trailer also promised to give fans a look into the preparation process for the ceremony.

“We get married in two days,” Christine said in the beginning of the clip, which showed her family members gathering to prepare for the big day. Other segments showed Christine and David cuddling up to each other as Janelle Brown said, “The fact that they are openly affectionate soothes that wound that Kody [Brown] inflicted.”

“I’m excited to say, ‘I do.’ And he’s excited to say, ‘I do’ to anything I want,” Christine told her family ahead of the ceremony, while David nodded in agreement.

Christine, Janelle, 54, and many of their kids joined in on the celebration, though not all of the Brown family members got an invite. Meri Brown was shown stating that she was aware the wedding was coming up, while Robyn Brown reminded Kody, 54, that they should be “so happy” for Christine and David.

“I’m overwhelmed with happiness,” Christine said as clips showed her walking down the aisle. Meanwhile, David told her, “It’s like I’ve felt like I’ve known you my whole life.”

The Cooking With Just Christine host found love with David after she revealed her split from Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

More than one year after she left the Brown patriarch, Christine told her fans that she was dating someone exclusively in February. Soon after, the reality star launched her romance with David in an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day.

The couple’s whirlwind relationship continued when they got engaged in April, while Christine and David got married during a ceremony in Moab, Utah, in October.

“It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” the bride told People after they tied the knot.

The couple clearly loves being newlyweds, while Christine said that David the “love of [her] life” and “soulmate” during the December 10 episode of Sister Wives: One on One.

More recently, she revealed that they got matching tattoos with a sentimental meaning during the December 17 episode. “It means ‘new beginnings’ in Celtic,” Christine explained while revealing the ink that was strategically placed over her heart. “And he’s got one too here.”

Fans can watch Christine and David’s wedding special when it premieres in two parts on January 7 and January 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.