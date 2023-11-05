Christine Brown and David Woolley look like they’re having the time of their lives on a cruise vacation. David shared new photos from the trip on Saturday, November 4, and he had nothing but praise for the Sister Wives star.

“Holy Hell! My wife is smokin!” David, 59, captioned the post. “Having a blast on a cruise with her. I’m teaching her how to let loose!” In the first shot, Christine, 51, is dressed up in a shimmery gown while David is planting a kiss on her cheek. The second photo features the couple posing in front of the cruise ship. Another image shows Christine in her swimsuit, cozying up to her shirtless hubby on a boat.

The lovebirds were not alone on the cruise, though. Janelle Brown was also along for the vacation. Christine shared a photo of the trio hanging on the boat on Friday, November 3.

Courtesy of David Woolley/Instagram

“In the very beginning of our relationship, I told David that Janelle and her kids are part of me,” she wrote. “Not as in we were living polygamy again, but she’s my Sisterwife, always. Of course, they get along great. Vacationing with all of us is awesome.”

Christine and David tied the knot on October 7, just eight months after they went public with their romance in February. The relationship began after Christine left Kody Brown in 2021 after nearly 30 years of marriage. Christine moved away from Kody, 54, and her sister wives to live closer to her children in Utah.

Following Christine and Kody’s breakup, the family patriarch also split from Janelle, 54, and Meri Brown, leaving Robyn Brown as his only wife. He and Robyn, 45, legally married in 2014, while he was just “spiritually” married to Chrsitine, Janelle and Meri, 52.

Courtesy of David Woolley/Instagram

While Christine has moved on, Janelle has made it clear that dating is not her priority. “I’m not interested in dating,” Janelle said on an episode of Sister Wives. “I mean, unless God somehow throws this guy right in my path and points with big arrows, ‘This is it. This is it.’ I’m just not. I’m not interested.

Meri has not publicly confirmed whether she’s dating someone new. However, fans began speculating that she had a new man in her life after she posted a photo on Instagram with a mystery man – who was later identified as JD Crawford – in August.