Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Meri Brown has long dealt with rumors that she is not only leaving her husband, Kody Brown, but she’s already moved on with a new man. However, during an Instagram live, she responded to rumors that she has a boyfriend.

While broadcasting live from The North Pole at Eagle Crest, a Christmas display in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on Friday, December 17, Meri’s cohost of “Friday with Friends,” Jenn Sullivan, suggested she shouldn’t cozy up to a figurine of Santa Claus.

“Meri Brown cuddles up to Santa’s beard,” Jenn joked.

“I mean, there’s been a couple [of] articles about me and men,” Meri, 50, replied.

While Meri and Kody, 52, have had a history of marital trouble, viewers were troubled to see just how turbulent their 31-year marriage was during season 16.

In promos for the season, Meri claims she had “considered everything,” including leaving Kody. In November, Meri’s fellow sister wife Christine Brown shocked fans when she announced she was leaving Kody. Following Christine’s split from Kody, a source told Us Weekly that Meri could be the next wife to leave. An insider also shared an update about Meri and Kody’s dynamic after his breakup from Christine exclusively to In Touch.

“She’s very aggressive and has become very independent,” the source said at the time. “She hasn’t been treated well by Kody.”

In 2019, Kendra Pollard-Parra, a former close friend of Kody’s fourth and legal wife, Robyn Brown, exclusively told In Touch that Meri was “seeing so many guys.”

In fact, a number of outlets have reported her alleged romance with a man she frequently shares photos of on social media, her friend Blair Struble.

“It’s about time you are enjoying yourself,” a follower commented on a photo of the two shared on December 2. “[And] you are being treated good by a man!!!”

However, it is clear the two are just good friends, despite the many photos the two share and their trip to Disneyland. The interior stylist is happily married to his husband.

While Meri has been candid about her relationship with Kody, the TLC star is “committed” to her husband and is “not going anywhere,” according to an Instagram post from December 2020.

“Let’s just clarify something here. I love this man,” Meri wrote. “Sure we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows. … But here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”

” I have many friends,” she added. “I have male friends (Gasp! Shocker!) and I won’t apologize for that.”