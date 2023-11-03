Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is about her business! The TLC personality defended working for Plexus, a multi-level marketing wellness company, while on an all-expense paid cruise with the organization.

Janelle, 54, received backlash after gushing about her love for “this company and the supplements they make” in a Friday, November 3, Instagram post. One follower commented under the post that it seemed like “Plexus earned a lot over the users’ heads.”

Janelle quickly clapped back, defending the MLM, writing that “every corporation/company you buy products from makes a profit.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“Most of these companies have fat-cats at the top [and] take it home the earnings in massive salaries and stock options,” the mom of six wrote in response, adding the Plexus chooses to spend their profits on “money on commissions, perks and awards for ambassadors.” “So, I guess you can choose if you want to support big corporations or buy from someone you know.”

Janelle’s clapback came after she shared that she — along with former sister wife Christine Brown and her husband, David Woolley — was going on her first cruise ever after Plexus “chartered a whole boat.”

“I’m setting sail with all the other people who worked hard this summer to qualify for this adventure,” the reality TV star captioned a carousel of pictures via Instagram. “We are missing Maddie.”

The Plexus ambassador added that because she was in the top 10 earners of the MLM, also known as a “network-marketing” company, she was put into a “crazy big suite.”

Janelle is known for her work as a Plexus ambassador alongside her former sister wife, Christine, 51. The Cooking With Just Christine star shared her own message from the cruise later that day, appreciating the bond between her new husband and Janelle.

“In the very beginning of our relationship, I told David that Janelle and her kids are apart of me,” Christine captioned a picture of the three of them on the top deck of the cruise. “Not as in we were living polygamy again, but she’s my sisterwife, always. Of course, they get along great. Vacationing with all of is awesome.”

Christine and Janelle have stayed close following their respective splits from polygamous patriarch Kody Brown — with Janelle being the only sister wife to attend Christine’s October 2023 wedding to David.

Kody, 54, remains married to rumored “favorite” wife Robyn Brown after he and his first wife, Meri Brown, confirmed their split in January.