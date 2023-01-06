Polygamy in the past? Sister Wives star Christine Brown – who separated from Kody Brown in November 2021 – doesn’t think her ex will look for a new wife amid his other two failed marriages with second wife Janelle Brown and first wife Meri Brown.

“I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn’t work and that the big family didn’t work,” Christine, 50, said of Kody, 53, and fourth wife Robyn Brown in a teaser clip shared by People for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special airing on Sunday, January 8. “And I think that there’d be a little bit of a mourning [period] and a little bit of a loss there still, because it’s a dream, right? It’s giving up on a dream, and it’s not a dream that they wanted to give up on, necessarily … I don’t see them looking for another wife after this.”

When asked by host Sukanya Krishnan how a monogamous family dynamic would work – considering Robyn, 44, has said in the past that she’s only interested in plural marriage – the Cooking With Just Christine star responded by saying a polygamous lifestyle is “a lot of work.”

She continued, “If you already have this much failure behind you, would you really want that again? And if they’re just happy with each other — and I perceive them as being soul mates with each other, is there room for anyone else, really?”

Courtesy of TLC

The teaser for Sunday night’s episode comes shortly after a source told In Touch that Kody is “definitely actively looking” for a new wife. “He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” the insider explained, adding that the TLC star wouldn’t be “happy” with a monogamous marriage to Robyn – his only remaining spouse.

Christine – Kody’s third wife whom he spiritually wed in 1994 – was the first to leave the polygamous patriarch after years of tension between the couple, much of which was documented during the last few seasons of Sister Wives.

In December 2022, In Touch broke the news that Janelle, 53, had also left the businessman after nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source exclusively said at the time, adding that the Plexus ambassador “outgrew him.”

Meri, 51, confirmed Kody had ended their relationship during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all that same month, with Kody saying in a clip that he didn’t consider himself Meri’s husband anymore. “If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me,” the TLC star admitted.