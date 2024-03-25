Seeking Sister Wife star Dannielle Merrifield shared her thoughts on welcoming a new wife into her marriage with Garrick Merrifield after things fell through with Roberta Rodriguez.

Nathalia, who the couple is considering welcoming into their polygamous marriage, confronted them about Dannielle’s concerns in a teaser clip for the Monday, March 25, episode shared on TLC’s Instagram page.

“She says she senses that I’m not happy,” Dannielle, 36, told Garrick, 40, about Nathalia.

The Brazil native then weighed in by communicating with a translation app. “I don’t feel safe being in a polygamous relationship knowing that you’d still feel afraid,” she said.

Dannielle denied making the comment, though Nathalia claimed she said she was “a little afraid because of everything that happened with Roberta.”

She then admitted to making the comment, which left Garrick in shock. He then explained he thought they were on the same page when it came to having Nathalia join their family.

“All I was trying to do was express how I feel about things. I know Nathalia’s not Roberta,” Dannielle said through tears in a confessional. “It’s just … when you trust something with all your heart and they trample it, it’s just … I’ve never had that feeling before. Ever. And that’s devastating.”

She added that it was “so hard to divorce Garrick” so that he could legally marry Roberta, though said she did it because she “trusted” that Roberta “loved” her and “cared about” her.

The couple met Roberta online via a polygamy dating website in 2019. Roberta and Dannielle quickly bonded, while she also sparked a romantic connection with Garrick. Dannielle and Garrick traveled to Roberta’s native Brazil several times before he proposed. Since she lived in Brazil, Roberta could only move to the United States if she was on the K-1 visa. Once in the United States, Roberta and Garrick had to get married within 90 days so that she could apply for a green card and remain in the states.

TLC

While the trio seemed like a great fit, drama ensued with Roberta admitted she wasn’t keen on Garrick adding another wife to the family. She eventually decided to leave the Merrifields and revealed her decision by sending them a text message.

“She messaged me that after I was begging her not to do this,” Dannielle told producers about the final text message she received from Roberta. “And then, she sent me that. Like, I was like, ‘Please don’t do this.’”