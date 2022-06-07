They’re back! The Merrifield family returned for season 4 of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife, where they revealed they were in the process of courting a third wife. Garrick Merrifield and Dannielle Merrifield added second wife Roberta to their family on season 3 and they are sharing their dating journey with potential wife No. 3, Lea. But are Garrick, Dannielle, Roberta and Lea still together now? Keep scrolling below to find out.

Are Dannielle and Garrick Still Together?

Dannielle, 32, and Garrick, 38, hail from Buena Vista, Colorado. The couple has been together for 15 years and their relationship was monogamous for 11 years. For the past four years, they have been living a plural lifestyle, which means they started practicing polygamy and courting potential sister wives. They share two children together: Geremiah, 13, and Solomon, 12.

“We define polygamy as a man having more than one wife and the wives, we consider to be close, like sisters,” Garrick said on the season 4 premiere on Monday, June 6. “Polygamy is something we felt God really led us to. We believe it’s a reflection of how he is with his church, he has multiple people and he loves them all equally and the same.”

Dannielle added, “It’s about not limiting love and babies. Having a family, a big family.”

Despite the struggles of adjusting to a polygamous marriage, Garrick and Dannielle appear to still be going strong. In May 2022, Garrick shared a sweet tribute and gushed over his first wife via Instagram.

“Oh how I love my beautiful wife Dannielle!❤️❤️❤️ We have been through so much and God has kept us together and made us so much more in love,” he wrote at the time. “The good and the bad times come but following God together has been so amazing to see his love and mercies stay so firm and strong in our marriage. She is a ball of joy and a woman that fears the Lord and seeks him first. She is a shining light in the darkness, a lover and selfless. She is blessed with a the gift to be able to lift the whole room with happiness. She is a wonderful wife and mother. I am beyond thankful that God gave me such a amazing gift and that I am privileged to be able to love my sweet flower 🌸 I am so excited for the rest of our life and all God is going to give and add to our family. 🙌❤️❤️👫👭.”

Are Garrick and Roberta Still Together?

Garrick and Dannielle met Roberta, a.k.a. “Bert,” online via a polygamy dating site in 2019. The Brazil native quickly bonded with Dannielle and sparked a connection with Garrick. After several trips abroad where they spent time together, Garrick proposed to Roberta and she said, “Yes.” Because she is from Brazil, the only way for Roberta to legally travel to the United States is on the K-1 visa, a.k.a. the fiancé visa. Once the visa is approved, Roberta would be able to enter the U.S. as the fiancé of an American citizen under the condition that she and Garrick wed within 90 days of her arrival. If they don’t get married, she would need to return to her home country. If they do get married, she would then be able to apply for a green card to remain in the states.

There was one issue though: since Garrick and Dannielle were legally married, he would not be able to legally marry Roberta. During season 1, Dannielle made a sacrifice for her sister wife and legally divorced Garrick so that he could wed Roberta under the terms of the K-1 visa. Dannielle and Garrick remain spiritually married.

“It’s been a big challenge getting her to America,” Garrick said on the June 6 episode.

Dannielle explained, “It has been over a year now since we’ve seen Roberta in person. Roberta had her visa approved not too long ago, but she hasn’t come to the U.S. yet because her mom’s health is not good.”

While Garrick said he and Dannielle are playing “the waiting game” and don’t know when Roberta will move to the states, they also will not be waiting to expand their family by courting another sister wife in the meantime.

As for whether Garrick and Roberta are still together, it seems they may still be going strong despite their long-distance romance. In October 2021, Garrick shared a sweet loved-up photo with the Brazilian beauty from one of their trips to Mexico.

Are Garrick and Lea Still Together?

While Garrick and Dannielle were waiting for Roberta to arrive, Dannielle suggested that she and Garrick start courting a third wife. “It was a little hard for Bert when we first decided to start seeking a third because she’s wanting to settle down first before a third comes,” Dannielle said. “For me, I explained to her that the third wife will help balance out the the fact that if Bert’s with Garrick, then I have someone to support me and we can do things together and vice versa so we’re not alone. I think that’s why you get married, you don’t want to be alone, right?”

Garrick and Dannielle began their search for potential sister wife No. 3, which led them to Lea. They had met Lea on social media and been courting Lea for about three weeks at the time of filming. Lea is a single mom of one son and a nurse from California. She grew up in a polygamous family and had previously been in a polygamous relationship with the father of her child, but their relationship did not work out.

As for whether Lea and Garrick are still together, it’s unclear if they were able to make a lasting connection. Neither Lea nor Garrick have shared any photos of each other on social media. Fans will just have to tune in to Seeking Sister Wife to follow their journey!