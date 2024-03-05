Season 5 of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife introduced three new couples, including Shane Sherwood and Ashley Sherwood. At the beginning of the season, the Massachusetts-based duo was looking to add a new wife to their family as they waited for the arrival of their second child.

Amid the season premiere of the hit reality show, fans are wondering about the status of Shane and Ashley’s relationship.

Are Seeking Sister Wife’s Shane and Ashley Sherwood Still Together?

It is unclear whether or not Shane and Ashley are still together, as they do not seem to have any public social media accounts as of their reality TV debut.

Courtesy of Shane Sherwood/Facebook

What Happens in the Trailer for ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 5?

The best glimpse fans have into Shane and Ashley’s relationship ahead of the premiere can be seen in the trailer for the show’s fifth season.

“We’re a plural family,” Ashley explained in the trailer. “We’re super open and excited at meeting new people.”

At one point during the trailer, a woman, seemingly on a date with the couple, asked whether Shane and Ashley had been to a therapist before. When Shane said that they had not, the woman replied, “That shows,” suggesting possible tension in their relationship.

In a confessional, Shane said there were “red flags all over the place” in the interaction.

Two other new couples, the Ryans and the Salahuddins, were also introduced. Becky and Justin Ryan were looking to add a second wife to their family after 26 years together, while the Pennsylvania-based Nailah and Naeem Salahuddin were also hoping to expand their family by one.

“Every time we are dating a woman, I see a glow in him that I don’t see when we’re not,” Nailah said during a confessional. “‘Course, you gotta worry about jealousy,” Naeem added.

Later in the trailer, Nailah admitted that she was “very sad” and reconsidering pursuing a plural family.

Returning to the show in season 5 are Dannielle Merrifield and Garrick Merrifield and the Davis family, which is made up of husband Nick and wives Jennifer, April and Danielle.

In the new season, fans will watch as the Merrifields deal with the aftermath of their former sister wife Roberta’s departure from their plural family, and court a new potential wife named Nathalia. Meanwhile, the Davis patriarch, Nick, is looking to add a fourth wife to the mix.

When Does Season 5 of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Premiere?

Seeking Sister Wife season 5 airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET beginning on March 4.