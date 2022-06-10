The Snowden family did not return for season 4 of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife, despite having been prominent throughout the first three seasons. After their courtship with a woman named Joselyn during season 1 did not end with a marriage, Dimitri Snowden and Ashley Snowden spiritually wed Vanessa Cobbs in season 2 followed by the courting of two women, Tayler Middleton and Christeline “Chrissy” Petersen, the following year. But are Dimitri, Ashley, Vanessa, Tayler and Chrissy still together now? Keep scrolling below to find out.

Are Dimitri and Ashley Still Together?

After several months of split rumors, Ashley confirmed she and Dimitri had broken up in a since-deleted Instagram post from July 2021. “I’m single and grateful for life,” she wrote at the time.

Ashley requested that fans not ask “personal questions,” though she did mention that she was “deeply moved by the DMs, check-ins, words of encouragement, and shared experiences.”

According to her social media profile, Ashley continues to care for the couple’s three growing children.

Are Dimitri and Vanessa Still Together?

Vanessa met Dimitri and Ashley during season 2 of Seeking Sister Wife. The throuple explored polygamy together before tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony that aired during the season finale. Their union was short-lived, however, as Vanessa left the family not long after filming the tell-all episode.

“After some deep soul searching, I have decided to part ways with the Snowdens,” She announced via Instagram in April 2019. “I love Ashley, Dimitri and the children so much, and will continue to do so always. However, my love and commitment to them overshadowed my love and commitment to myself. I was not being truly honest with myself until recently.”

Are Dimitri and Tayler Still Together?

Tayler joined the plural family during season 3 of the reality show and things got serious quickly. During her initial visit and trial period, Tayler enjoyed her time so much that she decided to stay and permanently move in with Dimitri, Ashley and their children.

While social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, Ashley and Tayler butted heads over Tayler’s efforts to adjust to being a sister wife and mother figure.

“Ashley and I are so much alike, right? But we’re like, looking in the mirror at each other,” Tayler told Chrissy during a one-on-one chat. “But like, your back is to the mirror. So, you don’t see that’s your ass in the mirror. That is still you, you’re just not facing the mirror. Turn around.”

“It’s just like, all kids, all the time. You know, and that’s very different. I mean, I’ve lived alone for so long,” she said. Shortly after their conversation was filmed, Tayler left to visit family in Texas and ended up staying for an extended visit. She ultimately ended her relationship with the family via a video chat with Dimitri.

Are Dimitri and Chrissy Still Together?

Shortly before the United States enacted a travel ban due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Chrissy traveled with her two children from South Africa to Los Angeles to join the plural family, and the pair wed in July 2020.

While production was at a standstill, Chrissy filmed her own confessional where she admitted that joining the Snowden family was “so much harder” than she expected.

In March 2021, Chrissy filed for a restraining order against the Snowdens alleging she had been physically abused by the pair. Former Snowden sister wife Vanessa seemingly showed support via an Instagram post in May 2021 that read, “Enough. Stop lying to the world and yourselves.” She was granted a temporary restraining order against Dimitri, but it was later thrown out by a judge in April of that year.

Dimitri ultimately filed for divorce in May 2021 citing “irreconcilable differences.” In Touch confirmed the pair were declared legally single in March 2022 amid the ongoing process.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.