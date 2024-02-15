Seeking Sister Wife is coming back for season 5! TLC officially announced the return of the Merrifield and Davis families on February 15, 2024. This time, fans will also be introduced to three new families hoping to give their best shot at polygamy.

Which Couples Are Returning For Season 5 of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’

Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife will feature five couples, with three of them being new to the franchise.

Returning for another season are Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield, fresh off their split from Brazil native, Roberta “Bert” Pache. The pair is back courting another woman named Nathalia from the South American country and based on the season 5 teaser, it seems Dannielle isn’t sold on the idea of polygamy this time around.

“Some people live this lifestyle just to have sex freely, but that would be wrong and evil,” Garrick said in the first look at the new season, which was shared by Entertainment Tonight on February 15, 2024. “No those aren’t the reasons guys.”

Meanwhile, viewers will be reintroduced to the Davis family, which consists of Nick Davis, his wives Jennifer Davis and April Davis, and their latest sister wife addition, Danielle, who first joined the brood in season 4.

In addition to a new baby set to join their family, the Davis’ are considering adding another woman to their relationship but there is some hesitation from the wives.

“There are far more people who can’t do this than there are who can,” Nick said in the trailer after showing off the family’s “Boom Boom Room.”

Who Are the New Couples on Season 5 of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’?

Along with the Davis and the Merrifields, season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife will debut three new couples.

The Ryan family consists of Becky and Justin, who have been married for 26 years. Despite their current girlfriend having trouble committing to the lifestyle, the pair are set to meet Yary, who seems to be a great match for Justin. However, it looks like she may not be interested in the controversial practice.

Fans will also meet the Salahuddin family and the Sherwood family. While not much is known about the Salahuddins, the Sherwoods consist of a husband and wife named Shane and Ashley, who are expecting their first child. During the season, Ashley is teased to have found a potential sister wife, but the new woman is seemingly not interested in Shane.

When Is The Premiere of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 5?

Seeking Sister Wife premieres on Monday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.