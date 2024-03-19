Riding on the success of TLC’s Sister Wives, Seeking Sister Wife aims to shed light on families as they navigate the waters of polygamy and add more wives to their existing broods.

What Is ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ About?

Seeking Sister Wife documents the process of men “seeking, dating or incorporating a new wife” into their current families.

“You’ll meet three plural families seeking, dating, or transitioning a new sister wife into their lives,” TLC teased before the series debut in January 2018. “Follow the emotional ups and downs as they begin the intimate process of introducing a new member into their family.”

The series is currently in its fifth season and the families featured opt for the lifestyle for a variety of reasons, from religion to simply an interest in polygamy, proving how difficult the unique dynamic can be.

“There are far more people who can’t do this, than who can,” Nick Davis, who boasts three wives, explained during the season 5 premiere in March 2024.

In March 2023, TLC produced Seeking Brother Husband which followed women as they searched for additional male partners.

Are ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ and ‘Sister Wives’ Related?

Seeking Sister Wife has received criticism from the stars of Sister Wives as the two series are often compared due to their subject matter. In 2019, Janelle Brown slammed the series after a couple decided to get intimate before getting married.

“Just a quick comment on Seeking Sister Wife commercial — just can’t help myself — intimacy before commitment — is a bad idea from our perspective,” the mom of six wrote on Twitter. “In our culture, it’s prohibited. You are dating a family, not a man.”

The Brown family is connected to the Alldredge family, which made their debut during Seeking Sister Wife season 1 in 2018. Vanessa Alldredge’s brother, Mitch Thompson, married Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter Aspyn Brown in June 2018.

“We are both so excited to start our life together,” Aspyn told People of her December 2017 engagement to Mitch. “We were raised in the same church group, and I had a little crush on him. We went different directions until a rally some of my family attended in Utah, where we both happened to be. My dad’s brother asked whatever happened between us, which was nothing because neither of us did anything about it. So I decided to call him.”

When Does ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Air?

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.