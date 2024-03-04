The Davis family returns to TLC Seeking Sister Wife as they look to expand their brood. But are Nick, April, Jennifer and Danielle Davis still together?

Who Is the Davis Family From ‘Seeking Sister Wife’?

Nick David and his first two wives, April and Jennifer, made their reality TV debut during season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife. Despite sharing a husband, neither woman was legally married to Nick. Instead, April and Jennifer were legally married to each other but took Nick’s last name.

April was Nick’s first partner as the two met in college. Jennifer joined the pair after she and April met at work. The throuple was looking to expand their family by adding a third sister wife during their appearance. Things went well and they ultimately added Danielle to their family. Following the season 4 finale, Jennifer gave birth to a baby girl on June 29, 2022.

“Vera loves spending her days with her Daddy. We all can’t believe she is over 6 months old already…. Time flies when you’re having fun,” they shared via Instagram in January 2023.

The Davises moved into a larger home, complete with a 12-foot custom bed for their large family. However, they have what the family refers to as “the boom boom room” for Nick to be intimate with each of his wives separately.

“I’ve been interested in plural relationships for almost, I’d say, close to 15 years,” Nick said during a confessional. “It’s just a natural way to be. I don’t know that I have the room to limit what it is that I bring to just one individual.”

Nick equated his plural marriage to the solar system, where “each of the planets revolves around the sun, in its own orbit, at its own distance.”

Are the Davis Family Still Together?

While it remains to be seen if Nick and his wives welcome a fourth wife to their family, the plural group seem to be going strong as they often shared loved-up photos to their joint Instagram profile.

“Looking back through all these older Valentine’s Day pictures and noticed that we’ve definitely had some amazing Valentine’s Day celebrations together. We are looking forward to many more to come! HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY everyone!” they wrote in February 2024, adding the hashtags “polygamy,” “love is love” and “trophy husband.”

When Does Season 5 of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Premiere?

Seeking Sister Wife season 5 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC beginning March 4.