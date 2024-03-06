Seeking Sister Wife fans were sure to notice fan favorite couple, the Snowdens, were missing from the new season, which premiered on March 4. While the polygamous family are not appearing on TLC, In Touch can exclusively confirm Dimitri Snowden’s divorce from wife Christeline “Chrissy” Petersen has been finalized.

The divorce for Dimitri and Chrissy was finalized January 2, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The former couple signed an agreement waiving spousal support.

“Irreconcilable differences have arisen between Petitioner and Respondent, which differences have led to an irremediable breakdown of the marriage. The parties agree that there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means,” the documents state.

Dimitri and Chrissy tied the knot on July 9, 2020, after she traveled from South Africa with her two children to join the plural family. While their date of separation was listed as January 21, 2021 – just six months after getting married – Chrissy filed for a restraining order against Dimitri and his spiritual wife Ashley Snowden that March.

At the time, she alleged she had been physically abused. “I was woken up by him slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me. My head was slammed into the headboard several times,” she claimed, stating that the incident took place on January 13, 2021, according to multiple reports.

“He choked me during sex, even though I repeatedly told him not to. The more I struggled, the more he enjoyed it,” she continued. “I stopped saying no after a few times, because any struggle by me would prolong the sex and choking.”

She was granted a restraining order against Dimitri, but it was later dissolved by a judge in April 2021 after she failed to meet “her burden of proof.” The restraining order she requested against Ashley was never granted. Dimitri filed for divorce from Chrissy one month later.Dimitri and Ashley documented their journey to add sister wives to their polygamous family on seasons 1 and 2 of TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife. On season 2, fans watched Dimitri and Ashley marry former sister wife Vanessa Cobbs, but she left the family and relocated to Australia in April 2019. While courting Chrissy on season 3, Tayler Middleton also joined the family. Tayler ultimately ended her relationship with the family via a video chat with Dimitri ​which aired on the show, later calling her time with the family the “lowest part” of her life.

Dimitri and Ashley – while currently living a monogamous life – also previously called it quits with Ashley confirming the news via Instagram in July 2021, two months after Dimitri filed for divorce from Chrissy.

“I’m single and grateful for life,” she wrote at the time, adding that she was “deeply moved by the DMs, check-ins, words of encouragement, and shared experiences I receive daily.”

After more than one year apart, Ashley confirmed in a statement obtained by In Touch that she was “not single anymore,” as she and Dimitri were working on “reconciliation.”

“We’re working to really like, be able to be true and authentic to who we are,” Ashley said at the time. “Filter out that noise, people think that they’re entitled to our lives. It’s like, y’all, we are healing.”