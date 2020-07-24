What a year. Jennifer Garner said she feels “so lucky” being in quarantine with her three kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, because they aren’t short on resources.

“I’ve been in the luckiest possible circumstance. I have a roof, I have food, I have health, and so does my family,” the actress gushed during an Instagram Live yoga session with instructor Chelsea Jackson Roberts. “So I have no complaints.”

Jen, who shares her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, noted she’s “really” been thinking about her kids’ “experience” through the whole pandemic. But after going over it in her head, she realized they’re also “lucky” for having access to the internet and “excellent teachers who can teach over Zoom.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“What is this year full of transitions going to look like for kids?” she asked. “For my family? How can I keep joy in learning for them? Or help them just continue to find their resilience? And I think that’s where I am today.” Jen, 48, then started tearing up after she realized how fortunate her family really is.

“I think it’s easy to focus on how lucky you are, and that is true. And I do and I am,” she said. “But you have to also let the other stuff be there at the same time, it has to coexist.”

Although Jen doesn’t know what her kids’ experience will be like until it’s over, she’s been trying to keep them busy by taking them on walks outside. “They’ve closed all the hiking trails in L.A., so to get some fresh air, she’ll take them for walks on the beach and in the park … or they’ll play soccer or skateboard in the yard,” a source previously told Closer Weekly. “She doesn’t want the children being glued to their iPads or playing computer games all day.”

Thanks to their mom, Jen’s kids have been staying active during the pandemic. When they’re at home, they’ll even help her bake cakes and decorate it with yummy frosting. Although the kitchen would be a “complete mess” afterward, the mom of three would just be happy she got to spend some quality time with her children.