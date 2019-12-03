Despite their divorce, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck know what the season is all about: spending time with your family. That’s why, when it came time for the stars and their kids to pick out the perfect Christmas tree, they had no problem reuniting. On Sunday, December 1, the A-listers brought their three children out to a tree lot in Los Angeles, California so that they could find their favorite fir. Everyone in the crew seemed to enjoy the seasonal outing.

This is hardly the first time that Jen, 47, and Ben, 47, put their difference behind them. Since their split, they can regularly be found together at one of their kid’s soccer practices or swimming classes, and they often attend church as a family. In October, the parents took their three kiddos out trick or treating, and, in November, they spent Thanksgiving weekend together. That doesn’t mean everything is hunky-dory, though.

Days before Halloween, a source close to the actress exclusively told In Touch that “Jen is furious with Ben.” Though they explained that she was “trying her best to be sympathetic” amid his sobriety “slip,” they explained that she wasn’t taking the situation lightly. “She knows what she’s dealing with here. She hates that Ben did it in public, too, mainly because of their children, who are at ages where they hear things in school from other kids. Her main goal is to protect her kids.”

Ben doesn’t seem to be too worried about his mistake, however. “Well, you know, it happens,” he told paparazzi on October 27. “I’m not going to let it derail me.” After a few days of looking worse for wear on set, he seemed to put his money where his mouth is. By November 11, he looked refreshed and back to normal. A few days earlier, BFF Matt Damon insisted he was doing just fine. “He’s looking great, and he’s doing great,” he said. “We’ve been working together on this screenplay, and … he’s just doing great.”

Now that Ben is hopefully back on track, it seems he and Jen have put whatever lingering tension there is behind them. Check out the gallery below to see the adorable photos of them picking out a tree with their children.