What drama? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son, Archie, received an outpouring of love on his first birthday from Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth following his parents’ royal exit.

“Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!” his aunt and uncle captioned a group portrait from his christening.

Archie’s grandfather also chose a sweet christening photo for the occasion, reposting the same black and white image Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, shared for Charles’ 71st birthday in November. “A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019,” Clarence House wrote.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty shared a touching image from when she met her great-grandson at Windsor Castle days after his birth. “Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today!” the Royal Family account wrote. “Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild.” The photo featured Meghan introducing her newborn son to the Queen as well her mother, Doria Ragland.

A source told In Touch in February the red-headed royal felt like his relatives didn’t embrace his wife. “Harry’s accused the royals of treating him and Meghan differently [than] the rest of the family and says that they didn’t welcome her into the family with open arms or protect her enough,” the insider divulged at the time.

“Harry thinks it’s unfair that there’s one rule for him and Meghan and another for his cousins,” they added. “The way he sees it, [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice are allowed to have lives outside of the family and are still royals, so why can’t he and Meghan?”

Luckily, it sounds like their move to North America — first to Canada and then to Los Angeles — has been successful. A separate insider told In Touch exclusively the former Suits actress has “no regrets” about leaving the U.K. “She looks and feels amazing.”

Not to mention, she no longer has to abide by the royal dress code, which she “hated,” a third source disclosed. “She’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes — flats, jeans and sweaters,” they noted. “She spends most of the day in sweats or yoga pants.”

Despite the rift, we’re happy everyone could put their differences aside to celebrate baby Archie’s big milestone.

