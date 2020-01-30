Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be spending the majority of their time in Canada, the former actress is looking forward to putting the pedal to the metal. “She hated having to be driven and couldn’t wait to get behind the wheel in Canada,” a source tells In Touch exclusively after she and Harry revealed they were stepping back from their royal duties.

Additionally, the 38-year-old — who shares her 8-month-old son, Archie, with her husband — is looking forward to closing “the car door herself instead of having someone do it for her,” the insider continues.

It seems like the California native is adjusting to her new home up north just fine. “She’s relieved to finally have some freedom in her life — to do whatever she wants without the royals watching her every move,” a second source told In Touch. “She’s already leading a normal life again — driving again, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan is thriving these days now that she and Harry, 35, are living outside of the palace’s control. So much so, she is excited to forgo the prim and proper outfit requirements she used to have to abide by. “Gone are the days where she had to stick to royal dress code. She’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes — flats, jeans and sweaters,” a third insider divulged.

In fact, according to another insider, Meghan was irked by some of the rules in place. “The Queen is very traditional and prefers female members of the family to wear a skirt or dress below the knee when seen in public,” they added. “As a modern-day woman, Meghan hated this one protocol and thinks it’s sexist.” She also “couldn’t stand” curtsying and “thought it was ridiculous and that was honestly a big, big problem for her,” another insider added.

Despite leaving the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II is understanding of the situation. “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” her statement read on January 18. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

As for whether Harry and Meghan will ever be part of the royal family again, insiders seem to think otherwise. “I doubt whether Harry or Meghan will ever return to the royal fold,” Princess Diana’s former assistant Paul Burrell told In Touch magazine in the January 22 issue. “Once [they’re] out, it would be a nearly insurmountable task to reverse the process.”

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Seems like #Megxit was for the best.