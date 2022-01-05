Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff shared an update after a fire broke out on Roloff Farms and nearly caused them to lose the barn.

“Never a dull moment here on the farm … we had a fire in the chicken barn!!” the Against Tall Odds author, 60, shared on Wednesday, January 5, alongside footage captured during the frightening incident on Tuesday, January 4.

“A for real scary story … Yesterday, we dodged a bullet with our 110-year-old sweet building,” the TLC personality continued. “Thanks to my buddy Ty … who every year pushes me to have as many up to date fire extinguishers on @rolofffarms as we can fit in all the barns and structures … AND the quick reactions of our farm hand Jason … we saved the barn.”

Matt revealed he called 911 around 10 a.m. in the morning when he noticed smoke “pouring out the sides” of the building. “The chickens had already gone out for the day a few hours earlier … I had gotten home to the farm late the night before from [Arizona],” the father of four shared, noting that after he got a few hours of sleep, he heard “commotion in the chicken barn outside my window.”

“Flames are six-feet high and spread along one of the interior walls … Between all the hands on the farm and the quick response of our local fire department the barn is saved … only some interior damage,” he added.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

Matt showed the charred pieces of wood, as well as the multiple fire extinguishers used up during the process in addition to the disfigured doorway.

“Fire was caused by a light falling to the floor,” he shared about what transpired leading up to the blaze. “Likely happened when all the chickens rush to get out their automatic door in the morning … No chickens were injured in the event.”

Fortunately, the scary ordeal appears to be behind the Roloff brood now as they focus on getting the building looking spic and span again.

Pumpkin season wrapped on the famous property in late October, shortly after Matt’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff, tied the knot with new husband Chris Marek there in August. Matt gave the couple his blessing to wed on Roloff farms during the pair’s wedding special, Amy and Chris‘ Happily Ever After, which aired in November.

Over the holidays, Matt enjoyed some quality time of his own with girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

“Tonight, having a ball with friends in the cabin… @carynchandler1 is my rock,” he gushed in December. “She [knows] how to take some random structure I build and make it come alive with energy and soul. #livingourbestlife.”