Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff shared an update on the new barn being built ahead of ex Amy Roloff’s wedding to fiancé Chris Marek, revealing the project has been “five years in the making.”

“Well, it’s starting to come together. That’s starting to look like something,” the Against Tall Odds: Being a David in a Goliath World author, 59, said in a new Instagram video posted on Thursday, July 22, noting the structure is very much a work in progress at this time.

Courtesy Matt Roloff/Instagram

“This is not my dream house.. it’s my dream barn / garage,” Matt further explained in his caption. “I will soon (after Amy’s wedding) start the house that will eventually be attached to this structure by a breeze way connector.”

The TLC personality previously shared that he was both hopeful and confident to “get this structure completed in time for Amy and Chris to use” during their nuptials at Roloff farms on August 28. Matt assured fans that he has the “very best possible crew working on it” so they can finish as soon as possible.

Throughout the process, Matt told fans he has enjoyed utilizing the supplies that he already had available to him. “When you make beautiful beams on your own mill … on your own land … To use on your own house. It makes a guy feel happy,” he proudly penned.

Courtesy Matt Roloff/Instagram

In a June episode of LPBW, Amy, 56, revealed how she and Chris carefully weighed out their options before deciding to tie the knot on Roloff farms. “COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021, so other places just kind of eroded away, and plan B became plan A,” the bride-to-be told cameras about their venue.

Amy moved away from Roloff farms in the wake of her 2016 divorce from Matt, with whom she shares four children: twins Jeremy and Zach, both 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24. As she prepares to begin a new life with Chris, Amy is also leaving behind some of her former responsibilities on the property.

On July 20, In Touch confirmed that Matt removed Amy as secretary of Roloff farms as of 2021. Prior to the switch-up, the A Little Me author had been filling the role in annual reports submitted by Matt from 2017 to 2020.

And that’s not the only big change in her life. Amy purchased a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Hillsboro, Oregon, in September 2019, where she and Chris now live. It won’t be long until they are husband and wife!