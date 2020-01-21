Get it, girl! R. Kelly’s former live-in girlfriend Azriel Clary hasn’t skipped a beat since moving out of his Trump Tower Condo back in November. The 22-year-old showed off her dance moves in an Instagram video posted on Monday, January 20. The beauty is living her best life and channeling positive outlets since her split from the disgraced R&B singer, 53.

“I haven’t stepped inside of a dancing studio in six years and I haven’t [done] choreography in six years,” she captioned the video. With a moon emoji, she added, “It’s almost therapeutic to be doing regular things again.”

In the video, Azriel showed off her toned physique in a crop top as she dropped it low in a pair of sweats. She was on fire as she crawled on the floor for the sultry routine.

Courtesy of Azriel Clary/Instagram

In the comments, fans praised the beauty for getting back to her old self. “Say what y’all want to, but this is WTF HEALING looks like! You gotta [sic] let the trauma out in all of the ways that speak to you! Keep glowing baby #ontherunwithazriel.” Another said, “Do whatever it takes to make you happy, f–k whatever anybody thinks,” with four red heart emojis. While a third added, “You haven’t even skipped a beat,” with a heart-eyes emoji, “Onward love.”

Since moving out of Kelly’s home, the aspiring singer has been sharing her journey on social media and has become increasingly vocal about what transpired between herself and Kelly. “No one ever wakes up and says, ‘Today I’m going to be manipulated, or taken advantage of, or kidnapped’ … those are things you just cannot control. I never thought me and ‘victim’ would ever be in the same sentence because I too was in denial … but once you realize, you realize,” she wrote on Twitter in January.

Courtesy of Azriel Clary/Instagram

While Azriel begins to open up, she has embraced her siblings and parents. She shared pictures from a family photo shoot with the caption, “Surprise! Let the healing process begin. Love y’all and thank y’all ❤️ I even thank everyone who follows me … because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself. 🙏🏿🦋 #movingontobetterdays.” We are happy to see Azriel moving on and living her best life.

Kelly is currently in jail as he awaits trial for charges concerning sexual misconduct. He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.