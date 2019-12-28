New hair, who dis? Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly‘s ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, has been causing quite the stir on social media ever since she joined Instagram last month. On Friday, December 27, the 21-year-old took to her Instagram Story to reveal her new hair color, and she seemed to be in great spirits preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve after moving out of Kelly’s Trump Tower condo earlier this month.

“I heard blondes have more fun? We gon’ [sic] find out,” Azriel captioned a selfie where she showed off her sleek, new blonde hair. She added the hot face emoji and the clinking glasses emoji. She wore a filter in the shot that placed the Louis Vuitton logo along with freckles on her cheeks. Azriel also showed off her fresh manicure in the photo — long ballerina shaped nails painted in a pale pink color with crystal accents on the ring finger.

Courtesy of Azriel Clary/Instagram

It looks like Azriel is getting glam to celebrate the upcoming holiday, and she seems unphased by the recent backlash she got on social media. On Wednesday, December 25, Azriel took to Instagram to share a selfie video of her dressed in Christmas pj’s while she sang “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).”

But fans took to the comments of the post to drag her, and they criticized her singing video because Azriel had previously stated that she gave up on her music career. “So you do enjoy singing,” one follower commented. “When I’m not being controlled, yes I do. But when I’m being forced, no, I don’t,” Azriel responded.

Eventually, Azriel took to her Instagram Story to post a statement addressing the backlash. “Although I DON’T have to say or put out anything I am going to because I am so tired of people that are just ignorant or feel they need to bring me down to make themselves feel good,” she started her post shared on Christmas Day. “Yes, I did say PUBLICLY I probably would NEVER sing again. The reason I said that is because the only memories I have attached to singing is when I was younger, and, as I said, it [burnt] me out. It was forceful and like a job and not something I enjoyed. Everything from that I wore, how my hair was styled, what song I sung, choreography, everything was not my choice which no longer made it fun.”

“I have recorded songs multiple times with Robert in the past which a lot of you don’t know, but it still was not something I felt comfortable pursuing because I had not found my own niche and my own sound,” she continued. “It’s my life, and my timing; no matter how beautiful I sound, if it’s not something I’m compelled to do, I won’t. Now that I am about to be 22, I have decided a few different career paths I want to pursue, one of them being music. Whether you hate me, find confidence clowning me and degrading me, that is perfectly fine because you’re making me a stronger young woman, and while you’re struggling, I’m continuing to get my blessings! So any other comments pertaining to music that isn’t positive, I will have no choice but to think you’re a miserable person and I will pray for you. Everyone has the right to change their mind, that is not a crime. So do not bash me for finally finding confidence in something that was once a burden to me.”