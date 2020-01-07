Using her voice. Azriel Clary, former live-in girlfriend to disgraced R&B artist R. Kelly, is finally speaking up after moving out of his Trump Tower condo. With the release of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, the 22-year-old has been flooded with questions concerning the 52-year-old’s fate and the details of their relationship. Azriel took to Twitter to send a message to those who are inquiring.

“Everybody [keeps] asking me [if] I support R. Kelly, how bout y’all ask him if he [supports] me?” she wrote on Monday, January 6. “Any questions y’all [have] y’all can write him yourself [at] MCC – 71 W. Van Buren St. If it DONT [sic] apply to me, I DONT KNOW! Plain & Simple. So, stop asking 💯 [you’re] gonna [sic] love me for me or not.”

Prior to Azriel’s rant, the songstress went live on Instagram, where several users were more interested in Kelly’s case than anything else. Following Azriel’s statement, a user asked the beauty what she expected, writing, “What did u think [people] [were] [going to] ask? Nobody knows you besides [being] R. Kelly’s girl, tf [sic]. I was on [your] team but now you [want to] act like it’s about you, hell naw [sic]. [People] [want to know] [if] you support [your] man, damn.”

“Okay, let me tell you something, that docu [sic] [has] been out since 2019 and he ONLY publicly spoke probably only TWICE. I am NOT YOUR MESSENGER. Anything he wanted to say he could have said to all his enemies and fans, but he didn’t, so don’t be mad at me, I move at my own pace, not yours,” she responded with a sleeping emoji.

Since moving out of Kelly’s home, Azriel has been living her best life and sharing her journey on social media. She recently shared video footage of her new home, boasting how proud she is of herself. She also debuted a new look and started singing again, which she previously said she had given up. Several followers called her out for going back on her word, but she made sure to shut down any haters, “Everyone has the right to change their mind, that is not a crime. So don’t bash me for finally finding confidence in something that was once a burden to me,” she said in a statement back in December. As Kelly’s fate is still in question, it looks like Azriel is out of the loop as well, and she wants to keep it that way.