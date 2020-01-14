Get it, girl! Azriel Clary took to Instagram to highlight her jaw-dropping curves in a sexy fur coat. It looks like the 22-year-old is getting her groove back after reuniting with her family for some professional portraits.

The aspiring singer can be seen working it in a selfie video she posted on Tuesday, January 14. While giving a smooch to the camera, she showed off her cheetah print shoes and chic camel-colored trench. She also shared a photo that accentuated her hourglass figure as she wore curve-hugging jeans and a snug white top.

Courtesy Azriel Clary/Instagram; AP/Shutterstock

Just one day prior, Azriel was thrilled to share some pictures from her family photo opp. She even uploaded some video footage from the shoot to her Instagram Story, where you can see the beauty embracing those close to her. In the endearing clip, she gave a younger family member a big squeeze.

It is evident Azriel is relieved to be reunited with her family following her move out of R. Kelly’s Trump Tower condo — especially after her alleged brawl with former roommate and Kelly’s other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage. “Surprise! Let the healing process begin. Love y’all and thank y’all ❤️ I even thank everyone who follows me … because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself. 🙏🏿🦋 #movingontobetterdays,” she captioned a series of professional photos with her family.

Azriel Clary / Instagram

It looks like things are going well between the beauty and her loved ones. Following her alleged altercation, her father, Angelo Clary, made sure his daughter knew she had his support. “God walks with you and [your] family walks behind him,” he wrote in reply to one of Azriel’s tweets on January 10. “No one ever wakes up and says, ‘Today I’m going to be manipulated, or taken advantage of, or kidnapped’ … those are things you just cannot control. I never thought me and ‘victim’ would ever be in the same sentence, because I too was in denial … but once you realize, you realize,” she wrote with a shooting star emoji.

Although Azriel formerly supported the disgraced R&B singer, 53, her tune has clearly changed. Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.