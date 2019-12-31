She’s celebrating in style! After Azriel Clary turned 22 on Monday, December 30, the newly blonde beauty decided to post some sizzling new pictures in honor of the occasion. Turning to rapper Lil’ Kim for inspiration, she decided to soak up the suds while sipping champagne in a bubble bath. That’s not all. After that, she headed outside to get some rays while lounging by the pool in nothing but lingerie.

“If you don’t feel like [Lil’ Kim] on your birthday, [you’re] celebrating wrong!” Azriel captioned her video and photos on Instagram, adding two kisses in the forms of xes. “22 never looked better,” she continued, adding the hashtags “#ontherunwithazriel” and “#birthdaytingz.”

She also flaunted her long, blonde locks on her Instagram Stories as she slipped into various outfits over the course of the day. Early in the morning, she donned a simple white top as she sang happy birthday to herself. Later on, she tried out a sexy gray bodysuit. In a color-block sweatshirt, she looked comfy and cute AF. And in a cleavage-baring number, she highlighted her curves for the camera.

Courtesy of Azriel Clary/Instagram

Based on her celebrations, it seems like R. Kelly‘s ex’s mood had improved significantly from just a few days before. On Sunday, December 29, the 22-year-old took to Twitter to open up to her fans about feeling low. “I need a hug,” she wrote. “And, truthfully, I wouldn’t care if it came from a person living on the street at this point. If you see me, hug me.”

Thankfully, her dad, Angelo Clary, was ready and willing to help pick up the pieces. “Your daddy has the biggest hug for you, and it’s here for you at anytime!!!” he responded on the social media site. “I love you deeply, my queen!!! The world will always make you feel a certain way, but it’s up to you to keep your head up and bless people that support you!!” Though Azriel didn’t respond, she did “like” the tweet. It seems the daddy and daughter have made peace with each other since Azriel broke up with the controversial R&B singer, who is set to be raked over the coals when Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning airs in January 2020.