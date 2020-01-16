During the throes of the investigation into R. Kelly’s personal life, he was consistently seen with with several ladies in tow, until recently. Following in the footsteps of Halle Calhoun and Dominique Gardner, Azriel Clary has taken a stand against the 53-year-old after previously pleading for his justice. Since moving out of his Trump Tower Condo in November, Azriel, 22, has been living her best life on social media while Kelly remains in jail on multiple sexual assault charges. She has been speaking out against Kelly and her former roommate Joycelyn Savage — even posting her alleged brawl with the 24-year-old on Instagram Live. Scroll below to learn more about Azriel’s relationship with Kelly and what she is up to today.

How Did She Meet R. Kelly?

Azriel and Kelly met when she was only 17 years old. She attended one of his concerts in Orlando with her family when he picked her out of the crowd to go on stage, her parents, Alice and Angelo Clary, said during their interview in Surviving R. Kelly. After Azriel and Kelly exited the stage from the back, Kelly asked her to sing and then exchanged phone numbers. Her parents said the two were secretly communicating without their knowledge.

Azriel convinced her parents Kelly was going to help her with her music career. Although they did all they could do to make sure they were never alone together, things between Azriel and Kelly escalated. Kelly convinced her parents to let Azriel to go on tour with him, promising she would be in contact with them the whole time and she would be accompanied by a guardian. Azriel slowly stopped communicating with her parents.

MEGA

Does She Still Support Him Following Surviving R. Kelly?

Although Azriel’s parents made various public pleas and allegations of kidnapping, she continued to keep her distance and accused them of extortion. Azriel was seen supporting Kelly at several court hearings and pleaded his innocence on CBS This Morning with Gayle King.

“I’m crying because you guys don’t know the truth! You guys believe in some f–king facade that our parents are saying. This is all f–king lies for money, and if you can’t see that, you’re ignorant and you’re stupid as f–k because you want to be. All because that’s the world we live in. Negativity sells, gossip is what sells, rumors are what sell,” Azriel cried on the show in March.

Months later in November, Azriel reportedly moved out of Kelly’s Trump Tower condo and started posting statements that present a different tone. “No one ever wakes up and says, ‘Today I’m going to be manipulated, or taken advantage of, or kidnapped’ … those are things you just cannot control. I never thought me and ‘victim’ would ever be in the same sentence because I too was in denial … but once you realize, you realize,” she wrote on Twitter in January.

She’s an Aspiring Singer

Azriel dreamed of becoming a singer from a young age. Her parents said she started singing when she was about 5 or 6 years old but started performing “kind of professionally,” when she was about 8 years old. “She’s a remarkable singer,” Alice said in the documentary, adding that Azriel “wanted to be a famous” and thought Kelly could help her do so.

According to her social media, Azriel took a break from singing but soon returned. Back in December, Azriel shared a video of herself singing a beautiful tune but received criticism for going back on her word.

Courtesy of Azriel Clary/Instagram

“Although I DON’T have to say or put out anything I am going to because I am so tired of people that are just ignorant or feel they need to bring me down to make themselves feel good,” she wrote in response to the several inquiries. “Yes, I did say PUBLICLY I probably would NEVER sing again. The reason I said that is because the only memories I have attached to singing is when I was younger, and, as I said, it [burnt] me out. It was forceful and like a job and not something I enjoyed. Everything from that I wore, how my hair was styled, what song I sung, choreography, everything was not my choice which no longer made it fun.”

She added that she recorded several songs with Kelly but never released any music because she felt she hadn’t found her unique sound. “So don’t bash me for finally finding confidence in something that was once a burden to me.”

She’s Active on the ‘Gram

Since moving out of Kelly’s home, Azriel has been super active on social media. She has posted tons of gorgeous photos and has started opening up to her fans. Through looking at her Instagram, it looks like Azriel has made amends with her parents. On Monday, January 13, she posted pictures from a family photo shoot with the caption, “Surprise! Let the healing process begin. Love y’all and thank y’all ❤️ I even thank everyone who follows me … because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself. 🙏🏿🦋 #movingontobetterdays.”

She also has been exchanging sweet messages with her father on Twitter. “God walks with you and [your] family walks behind him,” he wrote in response to one of her tweets on January 10.

Azriel has also been using her platform to set the record straight. She went live on Instagram during an alleged altercation that took place between herself and Joycelyn in early January. “When she got in here, she just came to get like his awards and his Grammys and stuff and then after that, she started saying that I’m so wrong and that this and that, and I told her, ‘Joycelyn, you’re going to jail. You slept with the minor. That minor was me. You did it multiple times over and over again,’ and she was like, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing this. I can’t believe you’re saying this.’ All this stuff. And then she started attacking me,” she can be seen saying to what appears to be the authorities. Kelly has continued to deny all allegations of sexual misconduct.